Expresso Bollywood Highlights of the week

She wrote: “”Here is the letter Shraddha wrote to the police in 2020 pleading for help. He always used to choke her and threaten to cut her into pieces, she mentioned he was blackmailing her but how did he manage to brainwash her and take her to Delhi? He isolated her and then fulfilled his sick fantasy.”

“Nick Jonas is his actress wife Priyanka Chopra’s biggest cheerleader and has often explained that they always have each other’s backs through good times and bad. Recently, the singer opened up about their bond and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on the legendary podcast, Storytelling with Nick Jonas, hosted by Nick’s father, Kevin Jonas Sr.

Everything I do well is thanks to Priyanka, everything I’ve done well is thanks to her. It’s really that thing where you become one with the person that extends beyond your relationship and the home you’re building, into your creative life, your business and everything else.”

“Actor Vicky Kaushal promoted his upcoming comedy Govinda Naam Mera with co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, and director Shashank Khaitan. The four of them recently discussed the film’s dance choreography , in which the characters of Vicky and Kiaras play choreographers.

Speaking about the Disney Plus Hotstar release, Khaitan told Pinkvilla: When we wrote the movie, we were at the height of the second lockdown. At the time, we didn’t discuss where we’ll post it, etc. Let the support be anything. We would like it to come out in cinemas, but at the moment, we have to stop the divide. It doesn’t matter if it’s streaming or theater, we all need to come together for our industry.

“Meanwhile,

The younger generation may know Salim Khan as the father of Bollywood star Salman Khan, but long before the actor got into acting, Salim, along with Javed Akhtar, made a name for himself in the world of cinema as a writer who gave Hindi cinema its identity in the 1970s.

The man who was once known for writing Hindi film classics like Deewar, Trishul, Sholay and Yaadon Ki Baarat, among many others, is no longer writing films and a few years ago he shared the raison. In a 2014 chat with Indu Mirani, Salim shared that if he starts pitching his scripts, they will ask, if the script is good, why isn’t his son Salman Khan doing it?

“Actor Pankaj Tripathi has carved out a niche for himself with career-defining roles in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Fukrey, Newton and Bareilly Ki Barfi, among others.

But, a look at his filmography suggests that the actor has hardly worked outside the Hindi industry. He did, however, play a small role in the Hollywood movie Extraction. At IFFI 2022, Tripathi explained that he would not be making an English language film as he was too busy with his Hindi commitments and was not very comfortable with another language.

Tripathi also said he would make a regional film if someone wrote a Hindi role for him.”

“In other news,

The makers of upcoming Bollywood film Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, have unveiled its first teaser on the cast’s 32nd birthday. Shehzada is the remake of Allu Arjuns Telugu drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released in 2020.

The teaser begins with a grand entrance from Kartiks Bunty on a horse. Then, we see the actor take a beating and in the action sequences, we clearly perceive the influence of southern films. For example, people fly through the air with a single punch, and Kartik does stunts on his scooter, which looks quite old. There were immediate comparisons to Allu Arjun, who found immense popularity with the film across India.”

“The Vadh trailer, starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, has dropped. A grimy, twisted tale where the lines between lies and truth are blurred, Vadh seems to follow the story of a torn couple. However, Sanjay Mishra seems to be serving his brand of justice, as he says at the end of the trailer he didn’t kill anyone but committed “vadh”, just murder.

The trailer begins with Sanjay Mishra detailing a gruesome murder he committed, as an incredulous police officer listens in. The trailer then follows a story of debt and poverty, as he and Neena Gupta struggle to survive. He ends up committing despicable crimes and Neena Gupta warns that he will eventually get caught.”

“Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will receive an honorary award at the second edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, festival organizers said the actor was recognized for his outstanding contribution to the film industry.

He will be congratulated with this honor at the festival’s opening ceremony on December 1 in Jeddah on the eastern shore of the Red Sea.

SRK said: I am truly honored to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival. It’s wonderful to be here among my Saudi and local fans who have always been big supporters of my films.”

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Pathaan by Yash Raj Films”

“Lately,

Actor Ranveer Singh was quick to remind commentator Martin Brundle that he was a Bollywood star. Ranveer was present at the F1 race in Abu Dhabi and had a hilarious interaction with Brundle, who momentarily forgot Ranveer was an actor.

Ranveer happily replied, I am a Bollywood actor from Mumbai, India. I’m an artist. Brundle also asked him what it was like to be there and he replied, “On top of the world! I can feel the euphoria and the adrenaline! Brundle raved about Ranveers’ outfit, which was a bright yellow striped shirt, paired with glasses.”

