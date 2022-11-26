Kajol to Kareena, 6 Times Bollywood Celebrities Got Candid About Their Crushes





It’s hard not to fall for our Bollywood celebrities. You’ll be lying if you say you don’t have a crush on Bollywood stars, we all do. Whether as a result of their movie character or real life, it comes with a lot of butterflies in our stomachs. Our Bollywood celebrities also talked about their industry favourites. We decided to find out what they had to say!

Watching Kajol and SRK on screen felt like the epitome of romance for us. She gave us beautiful films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham among others. Recently, Kajol appeared on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 to promote her movie Salaam Venky. During a match on the show, Karan revealed that Kajol had a crush on Akshay Kumar. 2. Kareena Kapoor Bebo is one of the most successful and beloved actresses in the industry. K3G’s Poo still reigns in our hearts and we can’t adore him enough. Kareena in one of her old interviews revealed her crush, shewould havesaid she had a crush on actor Rahul Roy and watched his movie, Aashiqui, eight times. 3. Ayushmann Khurrana Ayushmann has managed to do well in the industry and has made some jaw-dropping movies to watch. The actor said he had a huge crush on Preity Zinta when he was in school. Preity Zinta was my celebrity crush at school. My friend had his poster in his room, although it was considered uncool to post posters of actors on your wall. She was also the first celebrity I interviewed live on TV. He was quitesurrealist. 4.Arjun Kapoor Arjun, in his early years in Bollywood, confessed that he had a crush on Kareena and would do anything to work with her. He finally got the chance to work with Kareena in Ki & Ka. My first crush was Kareena (Kapoor Khan). When I first met her, I realized she looked even better without makeup. However, there was no reason why I had a crush on her. She’s always been spectacular women. Know more: Bollywood celebrities share what it’s like to shoot an intimate scene. 5. Parineeti Chopra Parineeti has always admired Saif and would have revealed that Saif Ali Khan was his first crush. She talked about Saif on The Kapil Sharma Show and said: If I hadn’t had the chance to meet someone and if I had to kidnap him, it would be Saif Ali Khan. Look, everything is safe. I already told Kareena that I love Saif very much. She’s okay with that. It’s not like I take it off. I maintain this love of some distance. 6. Shraddha Kapoor Shraddha shared that her Bollywood crush is Hrithik and we couldn’t agree with her more. I’ve always had a big crush on Hrithik Roshan, since the release of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai (2000). In fact, I still have a huge collection of his photographs that I had collected in the daytime.



