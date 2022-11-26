Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal will make her Bollywood debut under a major production company. That’s what we know.





Reality TV star Divya Agarwal has made a name for herself residing in the Bigg Boss OTT house hosted by Karan Johar. She beat competitors like Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Raqesh Bapat and Pratik Sehajpal to win the competition. According to recent sources, Divya is ready to make her debut in a major production company in Bollywood. A news source reported that Divya is gearing up for her upcoming Bollywood movie. She is reportedly filming for her role and would be thrilled to make her big screen debut. Additionally, it is claimed that a major production company is funding the venture. However, more information about the initiative and its responsibilities is being kept under wraps. It’s no secret that Divya has made strides since entering the entertainment business. Divya studied journalism before switching to choreography, then appeared in the web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2. She previously finished second on MTV Splitsvilla 10 before winning the reality competition Ace of Space 1. After winning Bigg Boss OTT, Divya was praised for her many roles in the Ekta Kapoor-produced film Cartel. She then landed a major role in the third season of Kunal Kemmu’s murder thriller web series, Abhay. Later, she appeared in Bechari’s music videos with Karan Kundra and Koi Shehri Babu. She then collaborated with Rico, the singer of Bachpan Ka Pyaar, on their new song Nai Nai Nai. Divya recently made headlines due to her breakup with Varun Sood. She claimed that they could not share the same point of view and that she did not see a future with him. Varun remained a close friend to her, however; they often seemed to spend time together.

