Here Are 6 Fictional Bollywood Movie Couples Who Deserved Better





Diya Banerjee Updated: 4 hours ago Follow Bollywood gave us some undeniably disturbing stories in the realm of romantic cinema. While this is true, there are stories and individuals who have stayed with us. While we have some reservations about the films’ premise, one thing is certain: our hearts sank when they didn’t have a happy ending. Also Read: Here Are 10 Bollywood Movies That Had The Fewest Characters 1. Iqbal and Shehmat in Ra’azi Even though Sehmat’s motivations were different, she fell in love with Iqbal because he made her feel at home even though they were separated by borders. Iqbal does not deserve death in exchange for his unconditional love, and Sehmat does not deserve to lose the love of his life in the name of duty to his country. However, if the two countries had been at peace, they would have been united. 2. Kaali and Vijay at Agneepath Even though Sehmat’s motivations were different, she fell in love with Iqbal because he made her feel at home even though they were separated by borders. Iqbal does not deserve death in exchange for his unconditional love, and Sehmat does not deserve to lose the love of his life in the name of duty to his country. However, if the two countries had been at peace, they would have been united. 3. Varun and Paakhi at Lootera When two artists meet, it must be an extraordinary love story. An artist and a writer became friends because they shared a passion for the arts and literature. It would have been nice to see their romance develop, but fate had other intentions. 4. Shanti Priya and Om Prakash in Om Shanti Om These two are the most Bollywood couple Bollywood has ever had. And, while it’s understood that they were meant to have a Bollywood-style conclusion, their breakup was nonetheless heartbreaking. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone who blew us away in this romantic-comedy-drama and all the genres we can add. 5. Kalpana and Sanjay in Ghajini By far, the moment Kalpana dies is one of the saddest scenes in Hindi cinema history! Even more upsetting was the fact that she had never heard of Sanjay. She deserved much better. 6. Aman and Naina in Kal Ho Naa Ho We’ve all been looking for Aman and Naina to reunite since the beginning of the movie. We were all expecting a happy ending for them, so seeing Aman reject Naina broke our hearts. It was even more devastating when we discovered the explanation for the same. Rohit was a good person, but Naina was not his. Naina and Aman should have been together if he had been introduced to hold her hand. It’s fun to imagine Naina and Aman swaying to the beat of ‘ A pretty woman .’

