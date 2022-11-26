Addie Brik: From Hollywood and the Red Hot Chili Peppers to Troon

They may both be by the sea, but that’s about all Los Angeles, CA and Troon, South Ayrshire have in common.

Probably not many have swapped the former for the latter, but American singer-songwriter Addie Brik isn’t like most people.

In 1998, she left the City of Angels to settle in Europe, eventually settling on the Ayrshire Riviera.

She tells the Herald: “I got record deals in Europe and started, in the late 90s, to be more interested in what was happening here, musically.

It seemed more interesting with the bands coming out of here and all the sounds and philosophy.

Everything in LA really wasn’t that I don’t like R&B, and it seems rude to say it, but if you listen to a Janet Jackson record or something, there was just a certain sound, a sound more commercial, in America and it seemed that there were some things that were more and interesting happening here.

“It’s very beautiful here.”

Brik has quite a story. Discovered by Peter Gabriel of Genesis, she was signed to Geffen Records and released an album produced by Andy Gill.

She was also present for the birth of one of the most famous bands in the world – the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Brik explains, “I had a little studio called Crooked Cue which was just my rehearsal studio for my band.

At the time the Red Hot Chili Peppers weren’t even the Red Hot Chili Peppers, I think Flea was in a punk band from LA called Fear, and there was a band called What Is This? (with original guitarist and drummer Hillel Slovak and Jack Irons).

They had all grown up together and they were all rehearsing there, a lot of people were rehearsing in my studio.

Chip from the Red Hot Chili Peppers (Picture: NewsQuest)

It was just meant to be a joke the Red Hot Chili Peppers they were rehearsing there the first night they had a show (at a club owned by Paisley born Brendan Mullen) they just did it because that they were all friends.

The Chili Peppers were notorious for their partying ways, an excess that would tragically lead to Slovak’s death, with frontman Anthony Kiedis following almost the same path.

For Brik, it didn’t really feel like being in the eye of a storm.

She says: “I guess it seemed pretty normal at the time, we were all really young and we had a lot of fun and it was really free in LA. Everything was really cheap and it was just for laughs.

Nina Hawkin was there. Lots of music, lots of fun. Fishbone was also on this stage. It was just good music.

Brik releases his new albumThis dog does not hunton Friday November 25, with the record set largely in Troon at the height of the lockdown.

It is a sound firmly rooted in the air of the times, with meditations on authority and the direction of society.

Brik clarifies: “I had to do a lot alone or remotely. We had the National Youth Choir of Scotland sing on a song called Retromingent, but it had to be done remotely.

So it was an unusual record. There were brief periods of time when you could hang out, so some of it was done together and a lot of it was done remotely.

“I guess for every action there is an opposite and equal reaction, as Newton said and it just seemed to me that the western way of life is evanescent, it was going through so much change and it was going through so many changes some of which didn’t seem like progress.

I don’t think progress for progress’s sake is always really great because there doesn’t seem to be a discussion of the externalities of progress like companies becoming people and things like that.

I’m not really sure that losing all of the old-fashioned stuff is a good idea, especially if there isn’t a real discussion about the pros and cons.

I think it was an intentional decision, I’m not really political, but you look at how kids grow up compared to me when I was a kid, I just went out in the morning and you came home for dinner.

I don’t think kids can do any of those things that we had to do when we were little and that just seems really sad to me, and maybe not very good for us as a society.

As a writer you have to talk about what you think, and certainly with all the so-called lockdowns there was plenty of time to think about it.

“I didn’t necessarily like what I saw in society, but I wasn’t in a city and I could really focus and attach and write.

I was talking to people all the time, I was talking to musicians and we were seeing each other’s faces and we were laughing and stuff.

For people in town or alone it would have been a lot harder, but I really took the time to focus on the writing.

Addie’s new albumThis dog does not huntis available now