Julia Roberts, a Hollywood heavyweight

Julia Fiona Roberts, who as a child was more into vets than acting, was born on October 28, 1967 in Georgia, USA. In the decade she was born, her parents opened an actor and writer’s studio in Atlanta and when she was little she published O, The Oprah Magazine, attended theater productions.

His parents separated in 1971, and when he was nine his father died of cancer. I don’t remember his illness, but I remember it vividly and fondly, he said at a cancer event 10 years ago, according to Extra. And he assured that it was difficult not to have it, especially to have children. This is where you feel the real flight. He’s not here to be a grandfather.

Her mother also died of cancer in 2015. My mother worked full time and raised three daughters almost alone, she told People in 2017. My brother [el tambin actor Eric Roberts] He’s older, so he had left home. She never let the pressure.

Once he finished high school, the vet was pushed aside and Roberts went to New York. Upon arrival, he signed up with a modeling agency and began auditioning. In 1986, a year later, he obtained his first film, Blood Red after the recommendation of his brother, with whom he shared a set. However, the tape was not released until three years later.

By then, Roberts had already worked on two other film projects, Satisfaction there Mystical Pizza, in which he held a leading role, and had participated in a few productions for television. steel magnolias, in 1989 marked a turning point in his career and earned him his first Oscar nomination.

A year later, he shot the role that made him famous, that of Vivian Ward in A pretty woman, in which he co-starred with Richard Gere. I have a funny story, actress Patricia Arquette said in a chat with Roberts for Variety in 2019. Many, many years ago, one of my first auditions was for a movie called 3000. Most people don’t know that 3000 was the original screenplay of A pretty woman and the ending was strong.

In the original ending, Roberts noted, Edward kicked Vivian out of the car and left her in an alley. They gave me the paper at 3:00 p.m., Roberts said. I love that you ask me this question. But it didn’t paint anything in a movie like that. This small production company closed on weekends and had no work on Mondays. The script changed hands and Garry Marshall joined the project as director. Since she had had the part for three days, I thought it was fair to meet her. And they had changed everything, Roberts said.

Throughout the 90s, the actress chained titles and made a name for herself in romantic comedies thanks to films like Something to say, my best friends are weeding oh Hill nothing. Throughout the two thousand, he expands his filmography with Oceans Eleven, Mona Lisa Smile there Closer, among others. During the second decade of the new millennium, he was part of film programming as Eat, pray, love, mirror, mirror, secret in your eyes oh Freak.

The actress has been nominated for an Academy Award four times and in 2001 she won the Best Actress category for Erin Brockovitch. I thought Ellen Burstyn was going to win, so I had a great weekend before. My sister and her husband were there, and it was something I wish everyone could experience at least once,” he told Oprah Winfrey Magazine. It’s a total honor, he assured on what it means to win this award for an actress. It’s exciting and on the one hand it means a lot and on the other hand it really means nothing.

In mid-September, the actress released her first romantic comedy in many years and her first feature film in four, after Ben is back in 2018. Roberts has been married since 2002 to cameraman Daniel Moder, with whom she has three children.