Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale has died





veteran actor Vikram Gokhale died on Saturday from multiple organ failure. The 77-year-old actor breathed his last at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune, where he had been undergoing treatment since November 5. His remains will be transported to Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir and the last rites will be performed at Vaikunth.

“This is to confirm that Mr. Vikram Gokhale passed away this afternoon. We would like to thank everyone for their well wishes, support and prayers during this difficult time,” his daughter said. On Saturday morning, the hospital released a statement saying the actor’s health had “deteriorated slightly” but he continued to be on life support. Gokhale’s family shared a statement on Thursday saying he was “extremely judgmental.” “The doctors treating him are doing their best, and until they give the family further instructions, they will be in no condition to make a statement. Please don’t believe the rumors. , keep praying,” a family source told indianexpress.com. On Wednesday, when reports of Vikram Gokhale’s hospitalization began to appear online, his family told indianexpress.com: “He was fine a few days ago. I won’t say he was fine because he has multiple health issues. He has been in hospital for a few days and is also recovering, but since yesterday he is in critical condition. Vikram Gokhale was 77 years old. (Photo: Express Archive) Vikram Gokhale, who started his journey from the Marathi scene, went on to leave his mark in a host of Marathi and Hindi films including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam where he played Aishwarya Rai’s father. He has also acted in Hindi films like Agneepath (1990), Khuda Gawah, Insaaf, Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal and Aiyaary among others. His Marathi film credits include Natsamrat, Lapandav, Kalat Nakalat, Vazir, Bala Gau Kashi Angar, Anumati, Mukta, Me Shivaji Park and AB Aani CD. Gokhale had made his directorial debut in Marathi with the film Aaghaat. Ghar Aaja Pardesi, Alpviraam, Jaana Na Dil Se Door, Sanjeevni and Indradhanush were some of his popular shows. Gokhale won the National Best Actor award at the 60th National Film Awards for the Marathi film Anumati in 2013. Vikram Gokhale was last seen in the Marathi film Godavari, which hit theaters earlier this month. Vikram Gokhale is survived by his wife Vrushali Gokhale and two daughters. (Photo: Express Archive) Vikram Gokhale is survived by his wife Vrushali Gokhale and two daughters. (With contributions from Anuradha Mascarenhas)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/veteran-actor-vikram-gokhale-dies-8285609/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos