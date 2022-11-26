GOTG Holiday Special Actor Shares When The Twist Originally Happened





One of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special stars knew the massive reveal was planned and is sharing the first time she found out.



Warning: This article contains spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday SpecialThe twist was planned, says Mantis actor Pom Klementieff. guardians of the galaxy franchise director James Gunn helmed the Guardians team-focused holiday special, which served as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s second seasonal special after Werewolf at night. Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special, filmed simultaneously with the trilogy finisher Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, brings the Guardians together for an Earth-centric, holiday-fueled adventure. Starring Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Vin Diesel as Groot, the special brought together a few other familiar characters. Guardians of the galaxy characters from the franchise as well as a few surprises, like Kevin Bacon. VIDEO OF THE DAY Whereas Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is largely intended to serve as a seasonal game, checking in with the characters ahead of the final installment of their trilogy, it nonetheless featured a few important key moments and ideas, and one in particular is likely to have a major impact on the dynamics of characters in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special, Mantis revealed to Peter that she was his half-sister, the daughter of Ego (Kurt Russell). By speaking with TVLine, Klementieff revealed that she had prior knowledge of the heartwarming twist. See what she had to say below: “I’ve known this little secret for years, because I knew it when I was filming Guardians of the Galaxy 2. I think it was supposed to be in Guardians of the Galaxy 2, and then James Gunn decided to keep it and reveal it later. It’s good that he’s here now… it creates more layers and a special and beautiful bond between the two characters. Related: Guardians Of The Galaxy: Holiday Special Post-Credits Scene Explained

What Family Connection means for Vol.3 A major reason for Peter’s personality and actions in the guardians of the galaxy The franchise hinges on his quest to find his family, which effectively ended tragically in the second episode with his father’s admission that he killed Peter’s mother. Ego then attempted to kill Peter and his friends, making Peter realize that his reunited family ultimately meant more to him than his biological family. Shortly after realizing this, Peter lost one of his greatest loves, Gamora (Zoe Saldaña). After enduring so much tragedy and disappointment when it comes to his relationships with others, it makes sense that when Peter appears in the holiday special, he feels depressed, disillusioned, and alone. Before the special holiday twist was revealed, Mantis and Drax were already fulfilling their roles as people who care deeply about Peter by looking to get him the perfect gift to cheer him up, leading the pair to try so hard. hilarious to kidnap Peter’s favorite actor, Kevin Bacon. . Of course, Peter, Mantis, Drax, Rocket, and Groot don’t need to be biologically related to care for each other and consider themselves family, which is a major line in the guardians of the galaxy franchise. However, Mantis’ new connection with Peter further cements their bond with each other and reinforces the idea that the thing Peter has searched for all his life is right in front of him. In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the information that Mantis is his sister coupled with the loss of Gamora will likely lead to a more cautious and uncertain Peter than viewers are used to. While the Guardians team leader usually functions as a charming, arrogant, and devious presence, the character will likely back down realizing they have a lot more to lose than they thought, especially since Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special revealed that he and Mantis share the same father. This can make Peter question himself and be reluctant to put his team at risk in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 due to her fear of losing more family, which is sure to have serious consequences. More: How Did Nebula Get THIS Rocket Christmas Present?! Source: TVLine Key Release Dates

