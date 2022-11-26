Arryaman Seth on entering the Bollywood scene with Sony Liv’s Tanaav and changing perceptions along the way





New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI/PNN): For any young kid in Delhi who wants to break into the world of Bollywood, the name Shah Rukh Khan is the holy grail. After all, everyone is chasing that elusive dream of stardom that very few, except for Khan, could achieve. Having always had that benchmark to himself, Arryaman Seth made his promising debut on Sony Liv’s thundering show Tanaav. The actor received universal acclaim for his gritty performance, but he’s mostly on cloud nine with the kind of appreciation that gets to him. He succeeded in breaking the fixed perception that people had of him. Telling us a story from the days of filming, Seth said, “Towards the last stage of filming when we were in Kashmir, Sudhir Mishra (my director) had a frank conversation with me. artists who have the safety net of family money don’t have the fire in them. Privilege is a strange thing. People who have privilege have their own set of issues, including battling those perceptions. about our command on our ship. Sudhir sir added very kindly that I was able to break that perception by working hard and showing total dedication to the craft and delivering a performance he loved.” For Seth, Tanaav was a revelation. While the launchpads are supposed to be star-studded, his goal has always been to be an actor more than a star. Inundated with texts and calls daily, Seth’s approach is slightly different. “I’m getting so much love that I’m grateful for. But I’m aware that I’m not floating on cloud nine. It’s only going to distract me more and I want to stay motivated with my goal. I’m in love with it. action process. The thrill for me is being in front of the camera, on a film set. Everything else comes as a perk with this job. But essentially, I love the job – the art of disappearing into a character and to inhabit a personality and the world that you don’t know at all. I hope this is the start of many more performances and adventures like this. I have big plans in the works and I hope that ‘There will be an announcement soon. This story is provided by PNN. ANI shall not be responsible for the content of this article in any way. (ANI/PNN) (This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

