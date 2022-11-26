Actress Kajol arrives in her Rs 1.8 crore BMW X7 luxury SUV for the promotion of the film





Bollywood celebrities and their expensive cars and bikes have been featured on our website many times. In most cases, these celebrities are spotted by paparazzi and due to their popularity, the video and photos of the actors go viral on the internet almost instantly. We have featured similar videos on our website in the past. This time around, actress Kajol was spotted in Mumbai with her expensive luxury SUV. The actress arrived to promote the film in her BMW X7 SUV. The BMW X7 SUV seen here in the video is priced at Rs 1.78 crore, ex-showroom. The video was uploaded by cars for you on their YouTube channel. Like many other videos on the channel. The video shows the car for just a few seconds, and then he only cares about stardom. Usually we have seen videos of celebrities arriving at the airport in their expensive cars. For a change, this time around the actress was spotted at Andheri in Mumbai while promoting her upcoming film Salaam Venky. Also read: 10 DC Design cars and how they look in the REAL world: Maruti Swift to Mahindra XUV500 This is a very short video where the actress is seen arriving at the scene in her X7 SUV. The actress gets out of the SUV and smiles for the camera and walks into the building. Unlike other videos we’ve seen in the past, the actress didn’t stop for photos or pose for any photos. The cameraman asks Kajol to pose for pictures but she doesn’t stop and just walks into the building. This is where the video ends. Coming back to the SUV, the video does not show the whole SUV. All we can see are the doors and part of the interior after the actress opens the door. It’s actually not a new SUV. Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn had bought this SUV in 2020. Looking at the color, it looks like the same SUV. BMW X7 is currently the manufacturer’s flagship model in India. This is likely the top of the line xDriver 40i M Sport petrol variant which is packed with features and comes with an aggressive or sporty front-end compared to the rest. The Phytonic Blue shade is brilliant on the SUV. It gets Vernasca-designed perforated leather upholstery, a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument panel, touchscreen infotainment system, integrated HUD, audio system from Harman, gesture control for the screen infotainment, wireless charging, ambient lights, four-zone climate control, lane monitoring, self-leveling adaptive suspension and more. We can see a rear seat entertainment screen in the video. The BMW X7 is a massive SUV that rivals cars like Audi Q8 in the segment. As for the engine option, the variant seen here in the video is powered by a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine. It is a biturbo engine that generates a maximum of 335 hp and 450 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and power is sent to all four wheels. The SUV has a 6-seat configuration and it also comes with 21-inch double-spoke M-Light alloy wheels. The brake calipers of this SUV have also been finished in blue. Also Read: Upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rendered

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cartoq.com/bollywood-actress-kajol-bmw-x7-luxury-suv/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos