Style tips for wedding season: Slay like a Bollywood star with Saurav Nagar’s fashion tips





Image source: INSTAGRAM Slay like a Bollywood star with fashion tips from Saurav Nagar Weddings are a big celebration in their own right. Everyone is dressed like it’s a Bollywood red carpet, sparing no effort to show off their best look. While girls dress in the latest trends and styles, men usually opt for boring black suits. This wedding season, up your style game with new trends and looks. Delhi-based menswear blogger Saurav Nagar shares some useful tips and tricks to change up your look this year. 1. Always make a budget, ethnic clothes can start from Rs 500 and go up to thousands of rupees. 2. Use social media apps to get inspirations on what to wear, how to style it, colors, etc.

3. Be local! Markets like Lajpat Nagar, Seelampur, Khitli Qabar, Chandni Chawk, Karol Bagh in Delhi always have the best material if you are looking to create your outfit from scratch.

4. Take the help of small local shops and tailor shops. Not only are they the most economical, but you also get an outfit in your exact size, something that is custom made just for you. The fit is perfect, you get your clothes on time, the prices are cheaper, and of course you’re helping a small business grow. Here are some of the Saurav Nagars looks you can take inspiration from- The Shahrukh Khan look The original look was designed by Manish Malhotra and can go up to Rs 6 lakhs but you can get it sewn from a local company like Saurav for Rs15,000 including the 5 pieces. The Kartik Aaryan look He created this look using only online retailers and got the exact Kurta for just Rs 1,200, and basic accessories like rings, bracelets and his watch to enhance the look. Ranbir Kapoor’s gaze Again, Saurav went to local markets in search of the perfect black velvet fabric and brown satin fabric for the kurta, and had it sewn at a local company called Saarania Boutique in Nizamuddin West. Read also: Samatha Ruth Prabhu is a show stealer and her bold and sassy photos are proof of it Read also :Fashionistas Sukhmani and Gurleen Gambhir dazzle in Frill & Flare by Annu’s Creation. Check Read more lifestyle news

