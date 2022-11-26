Shazam! Actor Asher Angel anticipates crossover films in the DCU





The new DCU direction has Asher Angel hoping for the potential crossovers we’ll see with Shazam and other DC superheroes. Warner Bros.



New plans are being formed for the next decade with the creative future of the DCU, and that has at least one Shazam! star feeling excited. Released in 2019, Shazam! follows Asher Angel as Billy Batson, a young boy with the ability to transform into the titular superhero (portrayed by Zachary Levi). As the film was a big hit for Warner Bros., a sequel has been put into development and Angel will reprise his role for the upcoming sequel. Shazam! Fury of the gods.

An independent film, Shazam! didn’t feature much to tie into the DCU. There was a special surprise appearance from Superman, although his face wasn’t shown as it wasn’t Henry Cavill in the costume. Things might be different in the future, however, with Shazam! producer Peter Safran taking over the DCU alongside James Gunn. Angel thinks the change could lead to crossover movies involving other DCU characters, and it’s something the actor is looking forward to seeing. As he feasted in an interview with Josh Wilding (via The Direct): VIDEO OF THE DAY “Man, I feel really good with Peter and James coming in. I mean, they’re obviously super talented and super passionate and I love how they’re creating this 10-year plan. And I think the DC Universe is it’s gonna be…there’s a lot of movie specials coming up and I’m just ready for Shazam to be incorporated into other superhero movies.” Related: Why Shazam! is an underrated superhero movie

The Rock promised a Black Adam crossover A natural way to go would be for Shazam to get involved in the new history that has been established with Black Adam and Superman. At one point, there were tentative plans for Black Adam to make an appearance in Shazam! before The Rock pushed the anti-hero to debut in his own solo movie. Now that black adam has arrived, with Henry Cavill’s Superman no less, the time has come for a crossover to happen. And it’s even something that Dwayne Johnson himself has promised fans to see. “It was just a mosh of ‘Bring ’em together just because they’re both connected,'” Johnson said in a previous interview explaining why the timing just wasn’t right for the characters to meet yet. “That’s when I said, ‘You can’t do it like this, we have to respect Shazam and his origin story, this has to be his own movie. Respect Black Adam, this has to be his own movie. Build them, and then you can do it.'” Shazam! Fury of the gods will be released in theaters on March 17, 2023.

