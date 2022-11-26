Connect with us

Vikram Gokhale dies: Bollywood and politicians hail brilliant actor as ‘true gentleman’

Vikram Gokhale has appeared in Hindi and Marathi films during his long and successful career. The veteran actor was raised in a family where acting was in their blood.

He inherited a legacy from his family as an actor. He was the son of Marathi theater and film actor Chandrakant Gokhale, and Durgabai Kamat, his great-grandmother, was the first female performer in Indian cinema. India’s first child actress was her great-grandmother Kamlabai Gokhale.

Not only the movie industry, but people across the country expressed their condolences on the death of the great performer.

Popular actor Akshay Kumar, who worked with Gokhale in a few movies, expressed his sorrow over his passing. He tweeted, “Very sad to hear about the passing of Vikram Gokhale ji. I worked with him in movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, I had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti”

Anupam Kher, who is also a leading performer on Indian screens and a friend of the late actor, shared a video Gokhale sent him a few days ago. He remembered the late actor as a BRILLIANT actor and person.

He wrote on Twitter: “I received this incomplete video from #VikramGokhale 12 days ago. I called him and told him the poem was incomplete. He laughed and replied: Life is incomplete! ” The news of his death saddened me deeply. He was a very dear friend! BRILLIANT actor and person! !”

Actor Rahul Dev, known for his works in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam films, expressed his sadness as he called the late performer a “true gentleman and a complete actor”.

He wrote, “Saddened to hear that #VikramGokhale ji is no more. A true gentleman and a complete actor…his craft has given dignity to all his roles. Glad to have worked with him. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. Shine on Sir. #legend”

MP Prakash Javadekar offered his condolences on the death of actor Vikram Gokhale. He tweeted, Saddened by the passing of veteran actor #VikramGokhale. He was a versatile actor as well as a committed social activist. He left an indelible mark on the Marathi, Hindi Theater & Film industry with his extraordinary performances. My sincere condolences to his family. Om Shanti!”

Harsha Bhogle, an Indian cricket commentator and journalist widely known as the “voice of cricket”, described the day as very sad. He wrote on Twitter, A very sad day. Goodbye to a great actor. Such a screen presence. #VikramGokhale.”

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted in Marathi, The death of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale who graced Marathi and Hindi cinemas has caused irreparable loss to the world of cinema and the industry theater. #VikramGokhale”

NCP leader and senior politician Sharad Pawar also expressed his condolences over Gokhale’s death. He wrote in Marathi, The news of death of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale is very painful. Vikram Gokhale has dominated the hearts of fans across the three mediums of theatre, film and television. The Marathi theater and film industry has lost a sensitive actor with his death. #vikramgokhale”

National Congress spokesperson Sunil Ahire said “Indian cinema has lost a versatile actor” expressing his sorrow over Gokhale’s death. He tweeted, Deeply saddened to know that #vikramgokhale passed away today in Pune, Indian cinema has lost a versatile actor. His area of ​​work was Marathi Theatre, Hindi Cinema and TV Series…he will be greatly missed…RIP…Our deepest condolences to his family and friends…”

Raj Thackeray penned a lengthy piece expressing grief over the legendary actor’s death, he shared an image of Gokhale with the piece. He captioned his tweet, “Respects from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in memory of veteran artist Vikram Gokhale. #VikramGokhale”

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth and Sports Anurag Thakur tweeted, “Saddened by the passing of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale ji. One of the greatest actors who has left an indelible mark on the Marathi, Hindi film and theater industry with his extraordinary performances. . My sincere condolences to his family. Om Shanti”

BJP Member and Assam Government Minister Ashok Singhal expressed his heartfelt condolences. He wrote, Saddened to learn of the sad passing of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale ji in Pune today. He was a superlative actor who portrayed many memorable characters in film and television. My sincere condolences to his family. I pray that his soul will find eternal peace. Om Shanti!”

Filmfare, which is often called the official handbook of Bollywood, also tweeted in honor of the late actor. The tweet read, Veteran actor #VikramGokhale dies aged 77 in Pune. We keep his family and loved ones in our prayers during this difficult time.”

Besides acting and directing, Vikram Gokhale ran a charitable trust that helped disabled soldiers and underprivileged children. In Pune, he owned Sujata Farms, a real estate company.

Vikram Gokhale is survived by his wife Vrushali Gokhale and their two children.

(With PTI entries)

