The French actor of the Cannes film “Forever Young” charged with rape





Sofiane Bennacer, the French actor who stars in Valeria Bruni Tedeschi’s Cannes competition title “Forever Young” (“Les Amandiers”), has been charged with multiple charges of rape and violence. Bennacer was among 32 emerging actors shortlisted for best newcomer at the César Awards, France’s equivalent of the Oscars, to be held in March. But following the indictment, the Cesar Academy removed Bennacer from the nomination process. The Cesar Academy had previously said it would temporarily remove his name from the shortlist pending the legal process, but they decided on Friday that he would no longer be on it. Four complaints have been filed against Bennacer. Three former girlfriends accuse him of rape, and a third of violence. On these complaints, three formal investigations were launched. Bennacer took to social media to claim his innocence. “Does the presumption of innocence still exist? Or can a baseless accusation destroy a life? wrote the actor on his Instagram account. “I will probably be boycotted from the film industry. In any case, I was humiliated to the very depths of my soul,” he continued. The Liberation newspaper published a bombshell investigation earlier this week in which several people working on the production of “Forever Young” said the charges against Bennacer were known and accused Bruni Tedeschi and the film’s producers of shielding him. Bruni Tedeschi responded to the newspaper’s investigation on Friday, accusing the French media of not respecting the presumption of innocence. The director admitted that she knew about the rumors surrounding the accusations before filming, but opted to give the role to Bennacer anyway. “My producers expressed their concern and their caution, but I told them that these rumors would not stop me and that I could not consider making this film without him,” Bruni Tedeschi said in a statement published in several local media. . As part of the judicial review, Bennacer is banned from being in and around Paris, as well as Strasbourg and Mulhouse. “Forever Young” is currently showing in France. The film received critical acclaim at Cannes and was acquired by distributors around the world. Bennacer plays one of the lead roles, along with Nadia Tereszkiewicz and Louis Garrel, among others. The film opens at the end of the 1980s in Paris and follows a young troupe of actors who have just been admitted to Les Amandiers, the prestigious theater school directed by Patrice Chéreau.

