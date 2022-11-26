RIP Vikram Gokhale: Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood stars mourn the loss





Image source: TWITTER/@AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar mourns the loss of Vikram Gokhale Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale left us all on November 26 (Saturday). The actor was hospitalized at Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune for some time and has now succumbed there after suffering multiple organ failure. He was 77 years old and was seen in many popular Bollywood movies like ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, ‘Mission Mangal’, ‘Aiyaary’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’ and others. He is survived by his wife and two children. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar expressed his condolences and tweeted about the disappearance. Read the message here: Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has retweeted the news of the veteran actor’s passing. The tweet read “Om Shanti” Director Ashoke Pandit also expressed his condolences. Vikram Gokhale’s remains will be kept in the city’s Balgandharva Auditorium and final rites will be performed at Vaikunth Crematorium in the evening, a family friend of the actor has said. Earlier today, the veteran actor’s health deteriorated slightly, authorities said at the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. on blood pressure support medications,” said Shirish Yadkikar, a hospital spokesperson. The comedian was showing slow but steady improvement on Friday, after which doctors said he would likely be off life support in 48 hours. However, his health deteriorated today and he passed away. Vikram Gokhale made his film debut at the age of 26 in 1971 in Amitabh Bachchan-starring ‘Parwana’. During a career spanning over 40 years, Gokhale has appeared in various Marathi and Bollywood films. He was last seen in ‘Nikamma’ alongside Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani. The film was released in theaters in June this year. He was the son of prominent Marathi theater and film actor, Chandrakhant Gokhale. In addition to acting in films, Gokhale was a brilliant director. He wore the director’s hat in 2010 with the Marathi film “Aaghaat”. He won the National Film Award in the Best Actor category for his Marathi film “Anumati” and also received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2011 for his acting in theatre. Also Read:After Boycott Trend, Mamaearth and Founder Ghazal Alagh Apologize for Richa Chadha’s Galwan Tweet Also read: Prakash Raj slams Akshay Kumar for reacting to Richa Chadha’s Galwan tweet, says ‘didn’t expect to…’ Latest entertainment news

