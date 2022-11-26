Sonam Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Shweta Bachchan and others at Karan Johar’s dinner





Shweta Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Aryan Khan at the party. New Delhi: Bollywood stars showed off their best fashion as they attended a dinner party hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar last night. The guest list included KJo’s close friends. Among them were Sonam Kapoor and his sister Rhea Kapoor, SRK and Gauri Khan’s son, Aryan Khan. Shweta Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi also attended the party. Fabulous lives of bollywood wives stars Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh were pictured with entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla. Shanaya Kapoor Gehraiyaan actor Dhairya Karwa was also pictured at Karan Johar’s dinner. Host Karan Johar opted for his staple – a black OOTD. Karan Johar at the party. Sonam Kapoor entered the venue wearing an ice blue outfit. She accentuated her gaze with crimson lips. Sonam Kapoor at the party. Sonam’s sister and film producer Rhea Kapoor also attended the event. Rhea Kapoor pictured at the party. Shweta Bachchan was also pictured at the party. Shweta Bachchan at the party. Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan also attended the party. Aryan Khan at the party. Ananya Panday looked stunning as always in an orange OOTD. Ananya Panday at dinner. Fabulous lives of bollywood wives stars Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh pictured with entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla. Bhavana Pandey, Natasha Poonawalla and Seema Sajdeh at the party. Shanaya Kapoor opted for a white outfit, Sharvari was dressed in red. Shanaya Kapoor at the party. Sharvari at the party. Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi posed together. Angad Bedi with Neha Dhupia. See more photos from the dinner here: Manish Malhotra at the party. Anaita Shroff Adajania at the party. Dhairya Karwa at the party. On the work side, Karan Johar will soon be making an action film. He also directs Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. He is also seen judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has a bunch of upcoming movies, including Govinda Naam Mera, Yodha, among others. Recent versions include Jugg Jeeyo Jug, Liger and brahmastra. Featured Video of the Day When Shehnaaz Gill met an action hero Ayushmann Khurrana

