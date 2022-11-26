Advent countdowns go far beyond everyday gifts | Entertainment/Life

A few weeks ago, I received a message from a publisher declaiming secular and commercial Advent calendars and asking if I would write about Advent.
For many, Advent calendars are all about counting down the 24 days to Christmas.
Trade calendars that do this are plentiful. As I was writing, I received an ad on Facebook for a Harry Potter Advent Calendar. Every year, Costco offers a Belgian Beer Advent Calendar. Friends received calendars with craft supplies. Candies or small toys are common calendar gifts.
This countdown comes from the first season of the Christian church year, known as Advent.
The season includes the four Sundays before Christmas, so for 2022 it starts on Sunday. In 2023, it will start on December 3.
Christmas begins on December 25 and lasts until Epiphany on January 6. These are the 12 days of Christmas, well known from song.
For people who follow the church calendar, Advent is a time of meditation, waiting, and contemplation of the Savior, a time similar to Lent, but more hopeful than repentant. Some people who do not adhere closely to the liturgical year use December 1-25 as a time for meditation.
The word advent comes from the Latin word adventus, which means to come or visit.
Christianity.com says the start of Advent is about new believers preparing for baptism and looking forward to Epiphany. In the sixth century, Advent aimed at the return of Christ. And in the Middle Ages, Advent became linked to Christmas.
Author Rachel Held Evans, who died in 2019, said on her blog: “Advent is a season of anticipation, of holy expectation. It is an expectation characterized not by idleness or even contented peace, but by prophetic abandonment and active hope.”
She suggested five questions that could help people prepare for Advent.
- When I wake up on Christmas morning, how will I be different? How do I hope the meditations and practices of the season will shape me?
- How can I prepare myself, my home, and my family for Jesus’ arrival in a way that nurtures a spirit of anticipation and hope?
- Have I left enough space during the busy holiday season to pay attention, listen, wait and be surprised? What practical steps can I take to both keep these quiet times but also to accept divine interruptions?
- Consider the effects of light. It can warm and it can guide, but it can also expose and surprise. What does light in darkness mean to the world? What does this mean for my life in this season?
- What does it mean to listen to the prophets in this season, not only the prophets of old, but the prophets of today? Who calls for justice and peace from the margins, and what am I going to do to answer their calls?
Help mark Advent
Many Christian publishers have Advent books. Some have a daily reading. Some offer different levels of activity. Your favorite bookstore can help you find the one that suits your needs.
Also, many Advent calendars search online for the ones that fit your needs. Be sure to check your denomination’s website.
Every year I try to mention my two favorites, online Advent calendars that allow for an artistic angle.
Busted Halo has a photography challenge. Visit bustedhalo.com/ministry-resources/2022-instaadvent-photo-challenge to see each day’s prompt, then snap a photo to share on social media. The page lists ways to share images. Sunday’s prompt is “What gives me hope”.
Advent.bustedhalo.com has a short animation explaining what Advent is and is not. On Sundays, this URL will also have a daily Advent calendar.
The other is https://adventword.org/ Where www.facebook.com/AdventWordOrg/. Although this calendar didn’t start out as artistic prompts, it can be used that way. On Sundays, his first term is “Walk”.
Advent Word is available in several languages and offers daily meditations and newsletters.