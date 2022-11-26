Hollywood makes holidays synonymous with family. But not families like mine.

We had driven less than two hours to get to the restaurant of his choice, but the length of the journey could not be measured in kilometers. We were there to meet my brother and his wife. The invitation to see him after nearly 50 years without communication was a bugle call I couldn’t refuse. My husband came to lend me a hand, full of curiosity to meet his brother-in-law.

The road between when I last saw my brother, when he was in his twenties, and me in my teens, and now, with the two of us in our sixties, was paved with silence and broken bonds. My original family had broken up dramatically in the 1960s. Our mother left the family when I was 12 after a series of violent arguments with our father. Over the next six years, each of the other members of my family would leave. In my last year of high school, I lived alone in what had been the family home.

As the youngest in my family of five, I looked up to my older brother as little sisters often do. But there was despair beneath my love. He was the first born and the favorite child. Our second brother was rebellious from a young age and someone I couldn’t trust. I had hoped that my older brother would protect me. But he left shortly after my mother to serve in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He never came home, or even answered the mail I sent him. I missed him so deeply that I continued to write him weekly letters, until they returned to an unknown address. A few years later, my second brother would also leave without a trace.

For five decades, I would be denied the traditional family gathering that so commonly defines Thanksgiving until New Years. The holiday season sells a lot of things, but the essential message is to come together as a family. Books, films and theater are filled with the theme of welcoming the prodigal parent.

But not all families follow this script. Mine was definitely not represented on Hallmark Channel. As I approached a meeting far different from mine, I wondered if it would evoke even a little of the warmth and reconciliation that meeting over long distances is supposed to entail.

As I entered the restaurant, I found myself filled with joyful rage. Questions swirled in my head as I tried to prioritize what I wanted to learn that day. I struggled with the possibility that instead of coming away with answers, I would make a mad dash and once again my desire for communication and closeness would be rebuffed.

My hope rested on the fact that my brother had initiated the meeting. After discovering that our mother had died by receiving a copy of her will from her lawyer, thanks to an address for him that I was able to find, he wrote me a letter proposing to meet. Thirty years earlier, when our father died, he had refused to meet me and had confined himself to signing the necessary papers. Perhaps the final departure of our two parents allowed him to feel safe seeing his little sister again.

I entered the restaurant with my husband by my side. We had established a code that I could use if I had to leave at any time: I squeezed his knee. Knowing that I could leave allowed me to enter. And my brother was standing there, with enough remnants of the young man I had last seen that I recognized him at a glance. His blue eyes were lighter than mine and his hair was still naturally blonde, unlike mine.

The four of us ordered coffee at the counter and brought our cups to a stand. I didn’t trust my stomach enough to order food. I found myself staring at his hands. They were so familiar. These were the hands that had built a wooden cradle for my doll when I was 10, the cradle in which I later used to sleep each of my three infant sons.

For the next two hours, I learned how difficult her childhood had been, harder than I thought. I thought his favorite child status spared him the demeaning and demeaning criticism I received, but in reality the expectations of him as a firstborn were even higher. When I was about 8 years old, I came home from a Cub Scout meeting half an hour late to find the door locked. Our parents looked inside while I tried all the doors. I understood the lesson they were trying to teach me, but it was not the one I was learning. That’s when he started dreaming about how he could leave home.

He added: Our parents should never have had children, and I can’t imagine having my own. I saw the energy drain from his face as he wrung his hands and allowed himself to rediscover those dark, painful memories. He asked me, Have you ever been suicidal? We both nodded at the same time.

When I had the courage to ask why leaving the family meant having to leave me too, he said: I was hoping that I was giving you a model of an outcome. To save you. I couldn’t save you, but I was hoping you could save yourself.

As her memories unfolded, my mind raced to absorb the new information. As an adult, my mother accused me of exaggerating how horrible my childhood had been. Hearing her speak aloud about what I had been through affirmed that I was not wrong. It was such a powerful gift that I ordered myself to memorize the moment.

Acting as our aides-de-camp, our spouses began to ask their own questions, bringing us back to the present. Talking about retirement and travel plans reminded my brother and I of the lives we had each created from the detritus of our early years. But he never showed any interest in meeting my sons his nephews or even asked about them. And he never asked me about my experience caring for our parents on my own, further pointing out that they were dead to him the day he left home.

I entered the restaurant after operating as an only child for almost 50 years. As the coffee in our cups turned cold, it was clear to me that this would not change after our separation. As we got up from the cabin and headed for the exit, I found myself reluctant to ask for more.

It’s not always possible to find love in this world, and the loneliness of a fractured family is deeply isolating.

It wasn’t a Hollywood family reunion, but I felt its validation of my perspective would lessen my internal demons. And while as a psychologist I’m a firm believer in the importance of relationships to building mental health, I know there are times when it’s a bridge too far for people to stay connected. The pain of this reality can only be lessened with acceptance rather than reconciliation.

Once outside the restaurant, my brother held out his hand for me to shake. I knew that was all he could give, and I was at peace with that. My husband’s grip was the one that mattered. Reaching her hand under the table in difficult times reminded me that it was love that was strong enough to hold me up.

And it’s my husband, and our sons, who I will once again be spending this holiday season with my created family, not my original family. It’s not always possible to find love in this world, and the loneliness of a fractured family is deeply isolating. Maybe one day this isolation can be eased a bit by including our stories in the holiday canon.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at800-273-8255text HOME to 741741 or visitSpeakingOfSuicide.com/resourcesfor additional resources.