New this week: Lizzo, 'Criminal Minds' and 'The Woman King'
By The Associated Press
Here’s a curated collection from the Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s coming to TV, streaming services, and music and video game platforms this week.
MOVIES
When the Mars Rover Opportunity, nicknamed Oppy, was launched in 2003, it was only supposed to last 90 sols (or days on Mars). But 15 years later, he was still exploring. The documentary Good night opy, coming to Prime Video on Wednesday, tells the story of not just Oppy and his counterpart Spirit, but also the scientists and engineers who dealt with robots and their discoveries on Mars. With shades of some of the most adorable robots in cinemas, from WALL-E to R2-D2, Good Night Oppy, directed by Ryan White, is a sentimental and inspirational film and a great movie to watch with the family during the holidays.
If you missed Viola Daviss, play as an Agojie warrior in The female king in theaters, the Gina Prince-Bythewood epic will be available to rent on video-on-demand starting Tuesday. The $50 million action epic, set in 1820s West Africa, tells a story about the all-female army of the Kingdom of Dahomey in the vein of movies like Braveheart, The Last of Mohicans and Gladiators. It was a bit of a miracle that the movie even got made on the budget it had, due to Hollywood’s outdated thinking, but Davis told the AP that the success of Black Panther was a turning point. And audiences clearly wanted The Woman King, which grossed over $91 million worldwide.
A lonely vampire gets a surprise when a teenager shows up claiming to be his daughter in blood relatives, an on-the-road comedy/horror coming to Shudder on Tuesday. It’s the directorial debut of actor Noah Segan, a mainstay of Rian Johnson’s films, who stars alongside both Victoria Moroles and teenage Jane.
Shot over three years, during the Cuz I Love You tour, at the height of the pandemic and while recording Special, the new documentary Love, Lizzo is an intimate portrait of the superstar musician, with candid discussions about bodies, self-love and being a black woman. Love, Lizzo is streaming on HBO Max on Thursday.
MUSIC
A concert series that Tom Petty considered a career highlight takes on new life when Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers live at the Fillmore comes out on Friday. It will feature recordings of the band’s 20-concert residency at the Fillmore in San Francisco between January 10 and February 7, 1997. They played dozens of songs during the run and recorded six of the shows. Signature moments included a handful of guest appearances from the likes of Roger McGuinn, Bo Diddley and John Lee Hooker, as well as dozens of covers including Bob Dylans Knockin On Heavens Door and The Rolling Stones Time is On My Side. In his review, AP’s Scott Bauer says It’s easy to hear the joy of Petty’s voice both in the songs and in the upbeat banter on stage.
Rapper Rakim will take fans back to the golden age of hip-hop on Monday by looking back on his album Paid in Full during a live pay-per-view concert from Sony Hall in New York on the ICONN Live app. Rakim is the latest artist to sign up for the series, a roster that includes Ja Rule, Big Daddy Kane and Raekwon. Released in 1987, Paid in Full had Rakim and Eric B. perform Eric B. Is President, I Know You Got Soul and I Aint No Joke.
Josh Groban shows the world how he can fill New York’s famous 6,000-seat Radio City Music Hall with Great Performances: Josh Grobans Great Big Radio City Show on PBS Friday. Recorded in April 2022, it is presented as a love letter from Grobans to New York. Joined by a full orchestra, Hell performs his signature hits including You Raise Me Up, as well as musical theater favorites The Impossible Dream and Bring Him Home. He is also joined on stage by pop legend Cyndi Lauper, Broadway star Dene Benton and ballet dancer Tiler Peck.
AP entertainment writer Mark Kennedy
TELEVISION
The risque shows at Chippendales men’s strip clubs pale in comparison to the behind-the-scenes melodrama created by company founder Somen Steve Banerjee. The events, so steeped in greed and crime that they have been chronicled in films, miniseries and documentaries, have another look on Hulus. Welcome to Chippendales. Kumail Nanjiani leads the cast which includes Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis and Annaleigh Ashford in the series which debuts with two episodes on Tuesday.
Pitch Perfect fans of the movies in general and Adam Devines Bumper in particular are in luck. peacocks Pitch Perfect: Bumpers in Berlin finds the singer who jumps at the chance to become a star in Germany with the help of Pieter Krmers Flula (of Pitch Perfect 2). Also on board is Sarah Hyland, Devines’ teammate in the Modern Family era. The series will be released in full Wednesday on Peacock, with NBC viewers getting a taste of it when the first episode airs November 28.
It’s almost criminal how much people love crime dramas. But because they do, and because franchises are a solid bet, here’s Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount+. Joe Mantegna, AJ Cook, Kirsten Vangsness and Aisha Tyler are among those reprising their original roles from Criminal Minds in the spin-off. The mission of the FBI’s elite criminal profilers: track down a network of serial killers formed during the pandemic. The series debuts with two episodes on Thursday as the Thanksgiving hunter.
AP TV Writer Lynn Elber
VIDEO GAMES
Look, you’re gonna need a way to get the stuffing out of the way after this Thanksgiving holiday. So why not organize an international dance party with friends from all over the world? Ubisoft Just dance 2023 promises a new online mode that will allow you to lose weight with up to five other friends. This year’s release features the usual mix of current hitmakers like BTS, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, and Doja Cat. There’s something for the geezers, too: the party didn’t begin until Grandpa showed off his moves at The Trammps Disco Inferno. It is available Tuesday on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox X/S.
We all grew up hearing about Old West outlaws like Jesse James and Billy the Kid, but somehow the storytellers left out the real bad guys: vampires. Focus Entertainment and Polish studio Flying Wild Hog aim to correct this omission with Bad West. The varmints here are faster, meaner, and thirstier than any gunslinger you’d expect to encounter in a dusty saloon. Luckily, hero weapons like a flamethrower and an electrified gauntlet are more powerful than your standard six-shot. Evil West is coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox X/S, Xbox One, and PC on Tuesday.
Check out Hotspot entertainment coverage here: https://apnews.com/apf-entertainment.
