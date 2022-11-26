How to play on the Hollywood map in Overwatch 2?

Welcome to Hollywood, California, where palm trees and flashy cars line the streets, and movie stars, directors, and high-profile studio executives mingle over drinks at Galand in Overwatch 2.
HAL-Fred Glitchbot, author of the Goldshire Studios film Omnic, created his last two films, They come from beyond the moon and Six-gun killerto varying degrees of critical and commercial acclaim.
However, anti-Omnic sentiment gripped Hollywood, and the outspoken director became a prime target in the escalating conflict. Hollywood is a hybrid map set in the opulent streets of Los Angeles.
On this map, players must capture and escort a Hollywood VIP through the various film sets in Goldshire Studios until they reach their trailer safely.
General Tips for Hollywood in Overwatch 2
Inside the Wild West set use snipers
The Wild West Set in Hollywood has many viewpoints, long sightlines and narrow trails. These traits make it ideal for shooting heroes such as Ashe, Widowmaker, and Hanzo, who can take full advantage of the terrain to headshot key enemy targets.
Use Map Verticality
The first area of Hollywood has good verticality and natural cover. As a result, heroes with high air mobility, such as Pharah and Echo, make excellent choices for attacking and defending the first control point on the map.
Prepare for choke points
The last section of Hollywood is a closed area with narrow lanes and choke points for the attacking team. At this point, both teams should consider changing their lineups, as attacking teams may want to switch to heroes who are more mobile to get past choke points, while defending teams may want to switch to heroes who excel at maintaining narrow spaces.
Effective hero composition for Hollywood
Sigma
With Experimental Barrier and Kinetic Grasp, Sigma provides excellent coverage and defensive capability in the tight corridors of Hollywood. His Accretion can also be used as a powerful crowd control tool, disrupting key enemy targets and blasting vulnerable damage heroes.
Gravity Flow, when used from the heights of the map and along its narrow lanes, can severely damage and disrupt entire enemy teams.
Stay
Sojourn is a well-rounded frontline fighter in Hollywood, capable of dispatching enemies up close as well as taking on snipers from afar with her versatile Railgun, especially when empowered by her Overclock ultimate.
His Power Slide is also a great mobility tool, allowing him to easily cross sightlines and access map viewpoints and side routes. Finally, Disruptor Shot deals heavy area damage while trapping enemies in combat in Overwatch 2.
Dark
Sombra can use Stealth to cross Hollywood sightlines unseen before using Hack to disable and eliminate enemy snipers and other critical targets. His Translocator is also a powerful mobility tool, allowing him to reach the heights of the map and serve as an instant escape in an emergency.
When fighting near objectives or choke points, EMP can be used as a devastating initiation tool, inflicting Hack and dealing massive percentage based damage to all nearby enemies in Overwatch 2.
Baptist
Baptiste’s Biotic Launcher and Regenerative Burst provide excellent area-based healing on the tight streets of Hollywood. With his Exo Boots, he can also reach vantage points across the map, allowing him to heal and damage his team from above.
The Immortality Field and Amplification Matrix strengthen his team’s positioning when attacking and defending objectives, increasing survivability and damage output in Overwatch 2.
lucio
Lucio’s increased mobility with Speed Boost and Amp It Up allows his team to reach and secure Hollywood goals faster. Its sound wave can also be used to disrupt enemy positioning, repel advancing enemies, and identify critical targets.
While fighting in a squad, his Healing Boost and Sound Barrier provide powerful area-based healing and survivability in Overwatch 2.