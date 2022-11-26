A grateful local baker as he continues to rise in online competition





ROME- John E. Joy Elementary School principal James Daino is one step closer to the title of 2022 Greatest Baker in Bake From Scratch magazine’s competition. Thursday evening, he ranked No. 1 in the Top 5 of his group in the current vote. He said he was grateful for the support of everyone who voted online for him and his baking skills. “I’m thrilled not only to have made the Top 5, but to be first in my group,” Daino said of his latest victory. “Thank you so much! Please continue to vote daily. Your support means the world to me. The contest is virtual with all voting done online rather than in an actual baking contest where its treats would be evaluated by a judge. Fans voted for him online to advance him in the competition. The 2022 Greatest Baker will win a $10,000 prize and a feature article in Bake From Scratch magazine. Daino said he plans to use the money to fund a cookbook honoring his main inspiration, his mother Rose, if he wins. Group finals now run until December 1. The preliminary winner of each group will then advance to the quarter-finals of the general classification, from December 5 to 15. The semi-finals will take place from December 6 to 22 and the finals from December 23 to 29. The Greatest Baker 2022 will be announced on December 29. In the meantime, the guests who dined with Daino for Thanksgiving this year must be very grateful. “The first course is antipasti,” Daino said. “The second course is winter squash soup with roasted pumpkin seeds and a drizzle of coconut cream. The third course is homemade rigatoni and pappardelle pasta with bolognese sauce. The fourth course is of fruits, mixed nuts and fennel Fifth course of turkey, mashed potatoes, candied yams, stuffing, roasted brussels sprouts and broccoli, macaroni and cheese The sixth course is apple pie and tart pumpkin. I also made homemade ice cream. He made gravy and a cranberry sauce that “turned out perfectly,” he said. It was a very busy but good Thanksgiving, he added, and he even experimented with a new approach with the turkey and “it came out so moist”. Daino, like his own students, enjoyed the first snow day of the year on November 17. He spent a lot of it in his kitchen. “I made fresh Pappardelle with an all-vodka sauce that I put peppers and onions in,” Daino said of the constructive day off. Originally from Staten Island and Long Island, Daino moved to Rome in August 2020. He said his signature creation was cheesecake. A recent creation was a seven-tier Italian cheesecake with raspberry and apricot jam; a coating of chocolate ganache; and a cream cheese, raspberry and apricot frosting all decorated with Italian cookies. He also embraced the local upstate cuisine. “Since moving here, I’ve loved chicken riggies, so I’ve added different flavors from central New York into recipes that wouldn’t normally include them,” he said. To vote, go to: www.bit.ly/3tgVG3x

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://romesentinel.com/stories/local-baker-thankful-as-he-keeps-rising-in-online-competition,151924 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos