Hollywood is interested in the cinematic potential of Calgary

By Megan Koch, November 25, 2022

Calgarians across the city were abuzz from July 2021 until just recently, while HBO’s new series The last of us was filming in downtown Calgary. Stars like Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey were in town filming Canada’s most expensive TV production, while locals walked past the set and tried to take a peek. This isn’t the first time A-list actors have been in and around Calgary movies like unforgiven starring and directed by Clint Eastwood and The ghost with Leonardo DiCaprio have scenes shot in and around our diverse city. The last of us It also certainly won’t be the last time exciting moments like these happen in Calgary.

In September 2022, the Mayor of Calgary Jyoti Gondek went on a trade mission to Los Angeles with a clear goal in mind, to maintain the momentum of Calgary’s involvement in film and television production. She pitched to Hollywood executives and there was immediate interest. While it might have made it easier to let Hollywood have the green light on everything, Gondek was clear that the two most important factors are collaboration and curation. Working together is what makes large-scale production possible, and land conservation is key to saving the ranches around the region, which is achievable with the economic help of film and television production at Calgary.

By March 2023, a fully operational film studio will be ready to accommodate film makers and will be semi-operational by mid-November. Rocky Mountain Film Studios (RMFS) consists of two buildings and will help take Calgary’s already tremendously diverse filming locations to a new level. Not only will the studios be perfect for filming, but RMFS will also build spaces for post-production. In addition to film studios, the city itself, the Rocky Mountains, surrounding ranches, and a desert provide filmmakers with easy access to endless locations. Unlike Toronto and Vancouver, the country’s biggest filming hubs, Calgary is a central base for almost any scenery a filmmaker could want, which is why Calgary is slowly but surely climbing the ranks in terms of popular filming locations. in Canada.

Another major goal that goes hand in hand with Calgary’s growing status as a film center is to keep local talent in Calgary. Festivals like the Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF) and the Calgary Underground Film Festival (CUFF) are great opportunities for local filmmakers and talent to network and learn about the industry, and perhaps find their own place within it.

It’s important to keep work in Calgary so that Calgarians interested in film and television have the opportunity to do what they love, without leaving the province.