Mr. T lands in Hollywood with a sensational fare





I once played a show in Paris and was excited to try as much food as possible that day, but all I had time for was a chicken shack near my hotel . And while that chicken was slapping, I knew I had been cheated. So when I heard that Mr. T, with its Parisian outpost, French techniques and international street food, was opening in Los Angeles, I knew I had to go there. I was not deceived. The space is industrial and very chic, with exposed pipes and uncovered light bulbs. It feels both upscale yet approachable. I started with some sensational drinks, like I do. The first was Mr. T, a sublime mezcal-based drink with fruity accents; prickly pear, cointreau, lime juice, agave and candied hibiscus. It’s obviously their signature drink, and it was sensational, the mezcal a perfect smoky balance with the other sweet ingredients. Next, the Let Me Ride, the sweetest drink on the menu. It is made with tequila, mango, lime juice, agave and squirt with a rim of pure mango tajin. I loved it, although it’s more of a taste of outdoor summer. I would absolutely have it again. University was my appetizer. Its sea urchin garnished with confit egg yolk and Koshihikari rice. It was understated and incredibly fresh, a lighter salty and buttery taste than I expected. The morning before going to this dinner, my very sophisticated friend told me you couldn’t go wrong with a steak and fries, so I ordered it. I entrust my life to him. He was right ! I’ve always loved the hanger steak, and this was a particularly good offering. I ordered it medium-rare, and it was succulent and juicy. I just involuntarily drool thinking about it. Despite this praise, the dish of the night was the striped bass sabayon, an incredibly delicious cut of fish that tasted so sophisticated and fresh that I couldn’t help but fall head over heels. The vandouvan crust was such a nice touch, a welcome addition to both the texture and taste of the dish. I can’t stress this enough: I was blown away by it. The caesar fried chicken was decadent, fried Cornish hen covered in warm honey. It was charming and sinful, which is a wonderful combination. To complete the evening, there were apple pithiviers, a simple and slightly pompous dessert. I had a good time with it, although after the heavier starters I should have gone with something a little lighter. Mr. T more than lives up to the hype. This developing Hollywood corridor is blessed with such a great dining experience. I can’t recommend it enough.

