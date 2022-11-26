Cartoonists pay homage to Peanuts creator in fun Saturday pages | Culture & Leisure

NEW YORK (AP) Cartoonists across the country are celebrating the 100th birthday of Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz as only cartoonists can.
More than 75 unionized cartoonists hid tributes, Easter eggs and Peanuts references in fun Saturday papers to honor the creator of Charlie Brown, Snoopy and company.
It’s a tribute to probably the greatest cartoonist in the world, said cartoonist Patrick McDonnell, who creates the Mutts daily cartoon for 700 Newspapers. After Peanuts, the cartoon world changed. I think most cartoonists working today would say he inspired them to become cartoonists.
The list of participating strips ranges from BC, Dennis the Menace and Rhymes With Orange to Zippy the Pinhead and Zits. Each artist was encouraged to find their own way to honor Schulz, known as Sparky.
John Hambrock, creator of The Brilliant Mind of Edison Lee, brought World War I pilot Snoopy to his gang and Edison asked his father for extra aviation fuel. The designer also decorated the family home with framed pictures of Charlie Brown and Lucy.
We left everything to them. Designers are creative people. When you have a daily deadline, you need to have ideas coming to you, McDonnell said. I think people enjoyed the challenge of coming up with something to express their love and admiration for this guy.
McDonnell, who is a board member of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center, dreamed up the tribute and he and JumpStart cartoonist Robb Armstrong reached out to the various cartoon unions with their plan.
I’m pretty confident that when you open the newspaper that morning, the whole comic book page will be a tribute to Schulz, McDonnell said. Personally, I’m looking forward to the surprise of this Saturday to see what people have done.
Peanuts debuted on October 2, 1950. The woes of round-headed little boy Charlie Brown and his pals eventually appeared in over 2,600 newspapers, reaching millions of readers in 75 countries.
The tape offered enduring images of kites in trees, Charlie Brown trying to kick a soccer ball, acid-tongued Lucy giving advice for a nickel at what looked like a lemonade stand, and the occasional Snoopy taking flight. fantasy skyward. Phrases such as security blanket and good grief are part of the global vernacular. Schulz died in 2000.
I read Peanuts books every night, and wanted to be a cartoonist because of it since I was 4 years old. Having my own little cartoon character in Peanuts is still mind-boggling, McDonnell said. Every morning I watch it and I still can’t believe it happened.
