Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on ‘boycott culture’ against Bollywood





Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images) By: Mohnish Singh After delivering eye-catching and powerful performances in the comedy, thriller and family genres, actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s next release is a high-octane action film titled “An Action Hero”. The 38-year-old actor is handling the promotions of his upcoming alongside his director Anirudh Iyer. After promotions for their upcoming film, the two sat down and shared exclusive information about their film with ANI, while opening up about the alleged “boycott culture” against Bollywood. Regarding the film’s relationship to the “boycott culture,” Ayushmann told ANI, “The plot of the film is based on that era and everything we’ve seen in recent years. Everything that happened in the recent past or is happening now has also been well portrayed in the movie. You will surely get a glimpse of it in the film. Whether it’s a star-targeted online campaign or a superstar’s vulnerability, you’ll find it all in this movie. The film, in a nutshell, depicts how a society reacts to a star these days. On the so-called boycott culture, which has taken its toll on some big-budget releases including Aamir Khan’s star Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshaye Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj, Iyer told ANI: “What’s going on is very obvious but I would like to give an elaborate answer to this question. There are always two ways of looking at this: repercussion and punishment. I think that no one deserves to be punished in this way. It is wrong. There is there is a slight difference between these two points of view and I strongly believe in understanding this difference. In the film, actor “Bala” will play the role of an actor chased by the character played by Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is produced by Anand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar. It’s all set to hit theaters on December 2, 2022. The film marks the “Dream Girl” actor’s first action-packed role. Ayushmann also has several projects in his kitty, including the upcoming comedy “Dream Girl 2” alongside Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz. The film is set to hit theaters on June 23, 2023. (YEARS)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.easterneye.biz/ayushmann-khurrana-opens-up-on-boycott-culture-against-bollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos