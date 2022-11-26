Janelle Monae is not dazzled by working with Hollywood megastars | Entertainment News





Janelle Monae isn’t hit with the big names on film sets. The ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ actress appears alongside Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista in Rian Johnson’s thriller sequel, but she wasn’t fazed working with so many famous faces. When asked if she’s ever found herself in awe of her castmates, she told the ‘Smallzy’s Surgery’ podcast, “Look, we all had a job to do. “Obviously I’m a fan of everyone on this movie, but I think once I really got to know them and see them, they became friends to me. I felt safe and I was excited to try different things. “You just trust yourself more, and you kind of go for it. You have a great time making a movie with great people who happen to be celebrities — actors, artists.” The 36-year-old singer – who has moved on to acting with roles like ‘Homecoming’, ‘Antebellum’ and Disney’s remake of ‘Lady and the Tramp’ – also insisted there was no real difference between people working in different branches. of the world of entertainment. She explained: “People are people, you know what I mean? As someone who makes music and plays, just tells stories in different ways – people are people. “You surprise people in a good moment in their lives, sometimes you surprise them in a bad moment. “You just give people grace, and you just allow them to be people, and don’t give them any special treatment because of what they’ve done or who they are. Meet them where they need to be. from you.” When it comes to her role in the ‘Knives Out’ sequel, Janelle admitted that she enjoys ‘problem solving’ and even harboring murder mysteries in her home, she’s not one to do. riddles. She said: “I like to solve problems – I’m not a person who likes puzzles. If you put a puzzle of a thousand pieces in front of me, I’m just going to be like, what’s going on? “But I love the genre, I love the murder mystery genre, I love the thriller genre. I love what Rian Johnson has done in that genre. “I think he’s innovating, I think he’s modernizing. He’s looking to the past, but so focused on the present modernizing his characters. My character, honestly, is a dream role.”

