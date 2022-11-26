Bollywood Vs Bollywood In Richa Chadha Galwan Tweet Controversy

There is once again a major controversy clouding the Indian film industry, and it’s just not about movies like most of the time. A recent tweet by actor-producer Richa Chadha caused a stir not only on the micro-blogging platform but also among the public across social media sites. Chadha’s controversial tweet, which she said was not what it’s supposed to be, was a response to a tweet about the Indian army being ready to take over Pakistani-occupied Kashmir (PoK) . Her comment on the matter upset her colleagues in the industry, with most celebrities criticizing her for her callous comment hurting the feelings of the Indian Army. While a handful of stars back her, the rift between the two sides has widened widely with the public and the political world stepping in and choosing sides.

The Bollywood vs Bollywood fiasco is nothing new, and certainly not surprising. From nepotism to politics to boycotts, the Hindi film industry has fought it all, but not together.

The controversy over Richa Chadha Galwan’s tweet

How did it start?

Actor Richa Chadha is not new to controversy. If we go back to earlier cases, Chadha, who is a firm and confident opinion maker, has never been shy about speaking her mind, especially at a time when most of her peers have chosen to remain a mum even on issues that needed national attention and celebrity endorsement.

This time around, however, she found herself in the middle of a controversy that a wider audience tuned into – the fate of the Indian military. The actor received a series of backlash for his tweet about the 2020 Galwan clash between India and China which resulted in the deaths of several Indian Army soldiers. It all started when a Twitter user shared a press release from the Northern Army Commander, Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi, which read, “We are fully ready to take over PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) from Pakistan. We are currently awaiting orders from the government post office which we will complete the operation quickly. Before that, if Pakistan violates the ceasefire, the response will be different.

Chadha quoted the tweet above and wrote, “Galwan says hello.” All hell broke loose after his comment as the tweet garnered more attention than Chadha might have thought or certainly hoped.

What followed Chadha’s tweet?

What followed was a backlash from the public and fellow Bollywoods who took it upon themselves to capture her now-deleted tweet and made their statements suing her for using such an important topic as Galwan. The actors’ tweet drew criticism from all walks of life, politicians, army personnel, the public and activists, but what generated more sparks was when Bollywood star Akshay Kumar , continued her, used the screenshot of her deleted tweet and wrote, “It hurts to see this. Nothing should ever make us ungrateful to our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain.“

Kumar’s tweet was appreciated by his colleagues, including Anupam Kher and Kay Kay Menon, who simultaneously wrote that no justification can be given for tweeting something that is downright disrespectful to the sacrifices of the armed forces. Kher targeted Chadha and remarked that he thought Chadha may have done this without knowing the criticisms she might have drawn and that she continued simply because she was “trying to become popular among some people by speaking ill of his country”.

Chadha, who understood the seriousness of the matter, immediately deleted her tweet and instead issued a statement of apology mentioning how she understands the value of the military. She backed up her statement by recalling her grandfather and uncle’s services in the Indian Army and said that although it was not her intention at all if the 3 words embroiled in controversy offended or hurt someone, she apologizes. She continued, “It would sadden me if even unwittingly my words had triggered this feeling in my Fauj brothers.” While several celebrities tweeted against Chadha, actor Praksha Raj and Swara Bhaskar supported her so much that Raj targeted Akshay Kumar and said how disappointed he was with Kumar’s handling of the issue. “Having said that Richa Chadha is more relevant to our country than you sir,” he wrote by tagging Kumar who he worked with in the film Entertainment.

To think beyond being critical, it is normal to have mixed opinions about issues, as not everyone has the same understanding of what the problem is reducing, and not everyone is affected in the same way.

The problem, however, arises when the battles are selective, certain opinions are not taken into account, and most people go under the bus due to the generalization of the public. That’s what happens every time a Bollywood actor makes a statement about anything to do outside of movies. Why the opinions of Bollywood stars matter because they have a grip on the masses like no other.

If stars remain silent on a subject, they are ashamed to do so and if they speak out for or against something, they are belittled anyway. That said, because they are influential and have chosen to be in the public eye, they are expected to have opinions and communicate them. The problem arises when opinions are politically divided. This is not the first time that a Richa Chadha or an Akshay Kumar have been embroiled in an online battle that lasts for days and dies down as soon as a new issue surfaces in the country, but to see stars of Bollywood, as conscious as they are, going out and chasing each other is not idealistic and undesirable because they lose value and, to be fair, they are not taken seriously in the long run. Arguably they’re entitled to their opinion, of course, but in this day and age where the country sits on a glowing match with everything being sensitized, there has to be some balance when celebrities chase each other in public, especially in matters affecting the nation as a whole.

Richa Chadha commenting on Galwan’s background was sure to attract excessive and negative attention. She may have done this without thinking too much, maybe with honest intent, but she didn’t think before she tweeted that anything about the armed forces in this country is, by far, the most touching subject. of all when it comes to the masses, and that’s where his tweet went off the rails.

