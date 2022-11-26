Slam, deafening silence, whispers of Bollywood support on Richa Chadha

The preamble to the Indian Constitution begins with the words We the People of India. This clearly indicates that the Indian people are the ultimate source of power. Unfortunately, after Independence, some elites illegally usurped power and exercised it without any accountability. This empowerment has applied in all fields, whether in academia, institutions of governance, mass communication or the arts.

But with the advent of social media, people have begun to question these elites and reduce their grip on power. This was catalyzed after Narendra Modi took office as Prime Minister of India. Since then, the nervous breakdown of the erstwhile decision makers, power brokers and their sycophants has been seen time and time again.

India unites in condemning Richa Chadha’s distasteful tweet

On November 24, Richa Chadha managed to get her much-needed two minutes of fame. The attention seeker, who is currently strapped for job opportunities, shared her unsolicited opinion on the contemporary political and military debate around POK recovery. Mocking Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi’s remarks, she remarked, Galwan said hello.

However, this is not the only incident where Richa Chadha made sarcastic and anti-army statements and tried to sound intellectual.

Send Richa Chadha to Pakistan pic.twitter.com/V1r9Y0oh0X – (@Naman4121) November 24, 2022

1) Actress Richa Chadha in 2012: Wagah border must be the biggest circus in the country. Is it respect for our soldiers at the wagah border? Actress Richa Chadha traveled to the Wagah border in 2016 for filming her movie. OK! pic.twitter.com/NNsgqVddL8 — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) November 24, 2022

But as they say, cheap advertising has its own side effects. Soon netizens started castigating Richa Chadha for his verbal diarrhea. People from all walks of life slammed the alleged actor for making shameful and anti-army remarks.

Until yesterday, I didn’t know who Richa Chadda was. These budding divas have found a formula for quick fame! Clickbait actors are to be a new category for Bollywood awards. Who do you think will win the competition? — Aarti Tikoo (@AartiTikoo) November 25, 2022

However, the outrage was not limited to social media or ordinary citizens. Several prominent armed forces veterans, including former army chief Ved Prakash Malik, have lambasted the little-known actor.

A completely stupid comment from a little-known actor. I find nothing wrong with the Northern Army Commander’s response – a mere statement of government policy – to a pointed question from the media. If that bothers some people in Pakistan, so be it. https://t.co/ZEk15EqMP5 —Ved Malik (@Vedmalik1) November 24, 2022

Interestingly, several Bollywood actors also condemned his shameful remarks. All of these stars, including Brigadier Rudra KK Menon fame, reminded attention seeker Richa Chadha of the supreme sacrifice and utmost pride one has and should have for the ‘Bravehearts in Uniform’ “who kill their lives to protect even the goons who speak ill of them or mock or ridicule them.

It hurts to see this. Nothing should ever make us ungrateful to our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain. pic.twitter.com/inCm392hIH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 24, 2022

Our brave men and women in uniform put their lives on the line to keep every citizen of our nation safe! The least we can do is see the love, respect and gratitude, in our hearts, for such bravery! #JaiHind! !! pic.twitter.com/5mqbYfb8Ue — KayKay Menon (@kaykaymenon02) November 24, 2022

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has also condemned actor Richa Chadha for his sarcastic comment against the Indian Army. It would be the oldest and largest organization comprising 32 other organizations of film workers, technicians and artists working in the film industry.

West India Film Employees Federation condemns actor Richa Chadha’s ‘Galwan says hello’ tweet. Y’day, Richa had reacted to Northern Army Commander General Upendra Dwivedi’s statement that Indian Army is ready to carry out orders like taking over Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) pic.twitter.com/j7Pwa65GO9 — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2022

Hurt by the shocking statements against the Indian army, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit filed a police complaint against Richa Chadha.

I filed a police report against the actress #RichaChadha at #JuhuPolicestation (Bombay).

No one has the right to make fun of our soldiers.

I hope @MumbaiPolice will act against it according to the law of the land. @mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/In0HD9LuJa —Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 24, 2022

The Silence of the Majority is always exploited by the vocal fringe

Let me tell you categorically, don’t be in fools heaven and think that Bollywood has changed its old ways by these tweets from some Bollywood actors.

Obviously, the majority of Bollywood actors, directors and producers have still chosen the path of conspiracy of silence. They preferred not to sour ties with Bollywood’s Islamo-leftist cabal which still wields some power and could hurt their business.

Also Read: Richa Chadha The Dean of the Liberal School of Traitors and Enemies of India

However, the usual suspects came to his support and gave their own spin to justify the alleged actors’ retracted words. In a senseless hatred for Prime Minister Modi, these politically stupid and glory-crazed individuals have regularly made shameful and heinous comments to belittle all institutions of national importance, either out of ignorance or for cheap money and The advertisement.

. @RichaChadha strength and love to you! — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 26, 2022

Apart from the Islamo-leftist cabal, alleged actor Richa Chadha has also received support from Pakistan.

The Richa Chadha fiasco is the glaring example of the disruption of the Islamo-Left leaning cabal in Bollywood. The split opinion of Bollywood celebrities also points out that the power centers and institutions of FATWA in Bollywood have cast their spells. The industry is breaking the shackles of these autocratic times and embarking on the path of democratization in which more and more people will start speaking out against anything anti-Indian and anti-army.

Also, so-called actors like Richa Chadhas and Swara Bhaskars should avoid their craving for verbal diarrhea and should enroll in the National School of Drama and get an acting job because Fukrey 3 is a missing case thanks to his useless anti-army statements.

