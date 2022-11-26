Entertainment
Slam, deafening silence, whispers of Bollywood support on Richa Chadha
The preamble to the Indian Constitution begins with the words We the People of India. This clearly indicates that the Indian people are the ultimate source of power. Unfortunately, after Independence, some elites illegally usurped power and exercised it without any accountability. This empowerment has applied in all fields, whether in academia, institutions of governance, mass communication or the arts.
But with the advent of social media, people have begun to question these elites and reduce their grip on power. This was catalyzed after Narendra Modi took office as Prime Minister of India. Since then, the nervous breakdown of the erstwhile decision makers, power brokers and their sycophants has been seen time and time again.
India unites in condemning Richa Chadha’s distasteful tweet
On November 24, Richa Chadha managed to get her much-needed two minutes of fame. The attention seeker, who is currently strapped for job opportunities, shared her unsolicited opinion on the contemporary political and military debate around POK recovery. Mocking Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi’s remarks, she remarked, Galwan said hello.
However, this is not the only incident where Richa Chadha made sarcastic and anti-army statements and tried to sound intellectual.
Send Richa Chadha to Pakistan pic.twitter.com/V1r9Y0oh0X
– (@Naman4121) November 24, 2022
1) Actress Richa Chadha in 2012: Wagah border must be the biggest circus in the country.
Is it respect for our soldiers at the wagah border?
Actress Richa Chadha traveled to the Wagah border in 2016 for filming her movie. OK! pic.twitter.com/NNsgqVddL8
— Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) November 24, 2022
But as they say, cheap advertising has its own side effects. Soon netizens started castigating Richa Chadha for his verbal diarrhea. People from all walks of life slammed the alleged actor for making shameful and anti-army remarks.
Until yesterday, I didn’t know who Richa Chadda was. These budding divas have found a formula for quick fame! Clickbait actors are to be a new category for Bollywood awards. Who do you think will win the competition?
— Aarti Tikoo (@AartiTikoo) November 25, 2022
However, the outrage was not limited to social media or ordinary citizens. Several prominent armed forces veterans, including former army chief Ved Prakash Malik, have lambasted the little-known actor.
A completely stupid comment from a little-known actor. I find nothing wrong with the Northern Army Commander’s response – a mere statement of government policy – to a pointed question from the media. If that bothers some people in Pakistan, so be it. https://t.co/ZEk15EqMP5
—Ved Malik (@Vedmalik1) November 24, 2022
Interestingly, several Bollywood actors also condemned his shameful remarks. All of these stars, including Brigadier Rudra KK Menon fame, reminded attention seeker Richa Chadha of the supreme sacrifice and utmost pride one has and should have for the ‘Bravehearts in Uniform’ “who kill their lives to protect even the goons who speak ill of them or mock or ridicule them.
It hurts to see this. Nothing should ever make us ungrateful to our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain. pic.twitter.com/inCm392hIH
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 24, 2022
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 25, 2022
Our brave men and women in uniform put their lives on the line to keep every citizen of our nation safe! The least we can do is see the love, respect and gratitude, in our hearts, for such bravery! #JaiHind! !! pic.twitter.com/5mqbYfb8Ue
— KayKay Menon (@kaykaymenon02) November 24, 2022
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has also condemned actor Richa Chadha for his sarcastic comment against the Indian Army. It would be the oldest and largest organization comprising 32 other organizations of film workers, technicians and artists working in the film industry.
West India Film Employees Federation condemns actor Richa Chadha’s ‘Galwan says hello’ tweet.
Y’day, Richa had reacted to Northern Army Commander General Upendra Dwivedi’s statement that Indian Army is ready to carry out orders like taking over Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) pic.twitter.com/j7Pwa65GO9
— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2022
Hurt by the shocking statements against the Indian army, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit filed a police complaint against Richa Chadha.
I filed a police report against the actress #RichaChadha at #JuhuPolicestation (Bombay).
No one has the right to make fun of our soldiers.
I hope @MumbaiPolice will act against it according to the law of the land. @mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/In0HD9LuJa
—Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 24, 2022
The Silence of the Majority is always exploited by the vocal fringe
Let me tell you categorically, don’t be in fools heaven and think that Bollywood has changed its old ways by these tweets from some Bollywood actors.
Obviously, the majority of Bollywood actors, directors and producers have still chosen the path of conspiracy of silence. They preferred not to sour ties with Bollywood’s Islamo-leftist cabal which still wields some power and could hurt their business.
Also Read: Richa Chadha The Dean of the Liberal School of Traitors and Enemies of India
However, the usual suspects came to his support and gave their own spin to justify the alleged actors’ retracted words. In a senseless hatred for Prime Minister Modi, these politically stupid and glory-crazed individuals have regularly made shameful and heinous comments to belittle all institutions of national importance, either out of ignorance or for cheap money and The advertisement.
. @RichaChadha strength and love to you!
— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 26, 2022
I didn’t expect this from you @akshaykumar ..having said that @RichaChadha is more relevant to our country than you sir. #i was just asking https://t.co/jAo5Sg6rQF
— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) November 25, 2022
Apart from the Islamo-leftist cabal, alleged actor Richa Chadha has also received support from Pakistan.
The Richa Chadha fiasco is the glaring example of the disruption of the Islamo-Left leaning cabal in Bollywood. The split opinion of Bollywood celebrities also points out that the power centers and institutions of FATWA in Bollywood have cast their spells. The industry is breaking the shackles of these autocratic times and embarking on the path of democratization in which more and more people will start speaking out against anything anti-Indian and anti-army.
Also, so-called actors like Richa Chadhas and Swara Bhaskars should avoid their craving for verbal diarrhea and should enroll in the National School of Drama and get an acting job because Fukrey 3 is a missing case thanks to his useless anti-army statements.
Supports TFI:
Support us to strengthen the good ideology of cultural nationalism by purchasing the best quality clothes fromTFI-STORE.COM
Also watch:
|
Sources
2/ https://tfipost.com/2022/11/slam-deafening-silence-whispers-of-support-bollywood-on-richa-chadha/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Slam, deafening silence, whispers of Bollywood support on Richa Chadha
- US FCC bans sales and imports of Chinese technology from Huawei and ZTE
- A minor earthquake occurred off the coast of Vancouver Island, near Tofino – BC News
- Videos show huge protests in China as Xi Jinping comes under pressure
- Japan plans to use enemy base strike capability with US
- LIVE updates | IND VS NZ, 2nd ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Can Shikhar Dhawan’s Team India Bounce Back? | Cricket news
- Fact check: Google hasn’t suspended Play Store in Pakistan, but users can’t use mobile balance to pay for apps
- Imran Khan will address the first gathering since he was shot
- 14 years of 26/11: PM Modi pays tribute to the victims of the terrorist attacks | India News
- Kim Kardashian talks to North West about the dress she wore the night she was conceived
- Janelle Monae is not dazzled by working with Hollywood megastars | Entertainment
- Bjorn Capens: Strong Appetite for Local Broadband Calls, Next Generation Fiber Technology: Broadband Breakfast