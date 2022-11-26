Bollywood star Kriti Sanon writes heartfelt note for Varun, ‘Bhediya’ team





Kriti Sanon poses for a photo during the IIFA Film Awards ceremony. Case Bollywood movie star Kriti Sanon wrote a heartwarming note for her co-star Varun Dhawan and the entire cast of their movie ‘Bhediya’. She said she was extremely proud of the film. She took to Instagram, where she shared photos from the film and alongside Kriti, she wrote, “It’s time for #Bhediya! A film I’m extremely proud of! Dr. Anika will always remain special for me as one of my quirkiest and trickiest characters!” “@varundvn you killed it and how…i’m so proud! I’m glad we got to come together for this one…for many more, sooner this time. @amarkaushik amaze the world A separate item will be available soon! Love you.” “#Dinoo This is my 6th with you and @maddockfilms and I’m going to stop counting now. Your belief and thirst to take risks and do something unique while saying something so important is what makes YOU so proud!” She mentioned that she is a fan of her co-actor Abhishek Bannerjee. “You’re on and I clapped on your stages! So good! @paalinkabak welcome to the movies and what an outstanding debut! @deepakdobriyal1 sirrrrr!! Aap Kamaal ho! Special mention for the BRILLIANT cinematography @jishnudop and the EXCEPTIONAL VFX @mpc_film. “ She concluded by saying, “YOU guys have made our Bhediya world a memorable experience – nothing less than international standards!! Congratulations! Our Bhediya is YOURs and so is Dr Anika.. hope she will will make you laugh, crack and think at the same time!” The film is set in Arunachal Pradesh; a young man named Bhaskar, who gets bitten by a wolf in the forest and turns into a werewolf. Together with his friends, he searches for answers to find a cure and uncover an age-old mystery. Indo-Asian Information Service





