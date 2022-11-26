Entertainment
I Wanted Different Things: Celeb Says She Found Peace After Leaving Hollywood
In 2014, Cameron Diaz quietly left Hollywood, a decision she hardly regrets some eight years later.
She last appeared as Miss Hannigan in the film adaptation of Annie. In the years since, Diaz has spent her time doing other things, including welcoming her first daughter, Raddix Madden, in 2020.
The 50-year-old celebrityrecently spoke withactress Gwenyth Paltrow on her exit from Tinseltown, telling the Iron Man star I just decided I wanted different things from my life. I had worked so hard for so long, worked, made movies and it was so hard. I haven’t really made room for my personal life.
Paltrow asked Diaz what it was like to walk away from Hollywood at the height of success.
A peace, replied the retired actor. I had peace in my soul, because I was finally taking care of myself. I just feel grounded and light.
She went on to say, It’s so intense to work on this level and to be so public and put yourself out there. There’s a lot of energy that comes to you all the time when you’re really showing up as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there.
I realized that I had entrusted parts of my life to all these other people, and they took it, Diaz added. And I basically had to take it back and take responsibility for my life.
American culture is very different today than it was when Diaz was last a high-profile celebrity.
A2021 Rasmussen Pollfound that more than half of Americans 56% think Hollywood as a whole has a liberal view and 75% think the entertainment industry has a negative impact on American culture.Another surveyof the same year, only 19% of Americans see celebrities as good role models, while a majority of 61% say they are not role models worth emulating.
Perhaps it’s for the best that Diaz traded her life in the public eye for a peaceful, private existence. It should be noted, however, that she returns forat least one movieBack in action, a Netflix movie.
With the country increasingly divided, having views outside of those endorsed by mainstream media thatvery few Americans trustnowadays is bound to be cruelly attacked, especially by those in the Hollywood ecosystem.
The latest target of the cycle is Full House star Candace Cameron Bure.
Bure was talking about her new role at Hallmark Channel’s burgeoning competitor Great American Family, where the 46-year-old star has established herself as the queen of Christmas with a steady stream of holiday-themed movies every year. She left Hallmark in April after 14 years with the network.
While sherecent maintenanceWith the Wall Street Journal, Bure, who is content director for GAF, said she was eager to work with Christians who love the Lord and wanted to promote religious programs and good family entertainment. She also noted that unlike Hallmark, which places LGBTQ stories in its films, GAF will keep traditional marriage at its core.
These comments resulted in an outpouring of scorn for Bure from others in Hollywood, with stars like Hilarie Burton of One Tree Hill fame calling the Christian entertainer a bigot for his faith.
Bure, for his part, responded with grace, condemning members of the media who often seek to divide us, even over such a heartwarming and joyful topic as Christmas movies.
I am a devoted Christian, she wrote in a statement shared on her Instagram account. Which means I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of this, I am called to love everyone, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately. My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God’s immense love for all of us.
You can read his full statement below:
|
