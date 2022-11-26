The Holiday Bazaars are happening this weekend





Holiday bazaars are held for the weekend and beyond in the northern Olympic Peninsula. PORT CITY • The Port Townsend Arts Guild will present the second day of its 30th annual Arts and Crafts Winter Fair today. The fair, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Port Townsend Community Center at Lawrence and Tyler Streets, will fill all floors with a wide variety of handcrafted items from local artisans. PORT LUDLOW • The Port Ludlow Art League will host its Holiday Arts Fair from 10am to 3pm today. The fair takes place at the Beach Club, 121 Marina View Drive. The event will showcase works by local artists including jewelry, ceramics, baskets, woodwork, photographs, paintings, stained glass, textiles, maps and books. Proceeds will go to the league’s Jefferson County School and Youth Programs Scholarship Fund. PORT ANGELES • Makers Market continues today and Sunday at the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center’s Esther Webster Gallery at 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd.​ The Makers Market will run through December 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and extended hours until 8 p.m. each Friday. It offers a range of locally made gifts by 37 Clallam County artists and artisans. Visitors will find art prints, home decor, jewelry, body care, kitchenware, cards, stickers, and clothing. For more information, see www.pafac.org/wintertidefestival. • The Answer For Youth will host the Candy Cane Christmas Cabin from 6-8pm on Tuesday. The event takes place in the Sprouting Hope Greenhouse, 826 E. First St. Fundraising includes an auction of decorated Christmas trees as well as a silent auction of Christmas baskets, wreaths, centerpieces, homemade jams, poinsettias and gifts. For more information, call Susan Hillgren at 360-670-4363 or Pam Carnahan at 360-477-0247. • Tickets for the Food Bank Wreath Giveaway are on sale. SisterLand Farms makes Christmas wreaths for the Port Angeles Food Bank Wreath Giveway. Tickets for the online raffle are $10 each at www.tinyurl.com/PDN-Wreath-Raffle with proceeds benefiting the Port Angeles Food Bank. The farm will donate a handmade wreath for every 50 tickets purchased by Friday, December 9.



