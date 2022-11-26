A look back at the life of a veteran actor in movies





A file photo of Vikram Gokhale. (courtesy: vikramgokhaleofficial) Pune (Maharashtra): Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, who died at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune on Saturday at the age of 77, was a film, television and theater performer, known for his roles in Marathi theater and movies and shows in Hindi. He had been on life support for some time before taking his last breath today. According to a statement from his wife, he was suffering from “multi-organ failure”. The deceased actor’s body will be kept for Antim Darshan at Balgandharv Rangmanch and his final rites will be held at 6pm at Vaikunth Samshan Bhumi in Pune. During his long and successful career, Vikram Gokhale appeared in Hindi and Marathi films. Born in Poona, Bombay Presidency on November 14, 1945, the veteran actor comes from a family where acting ran in blood. He was the son of Chandrakant Gokhale, a Marathi theater and film actor and his great-grandmother, Durgabai Kamat, was India’s first screen actress. Her grandmother Kamlabai Gokhale was the first child actress in Indian cinema. After starting to work in Marathi theater at an early age, Vikram Gokhale made his film debut with star Amitabh Bachchan Parwana when he was 26. Subsequently, he acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including Amitabh Bachchan Agneepath in 1990 and Hum Dil From Chuke Sanam with Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 1999. He went on to work in Bollywood films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bang Bang and Mission Mangal among others. While still acting, the veteran actor made his long-awaited directorial debut with hahahaa Marathi film released in 2010. Vikram Gokhale Marathi movie credits include Bala Gau Kashi Angai, Kalat Nakalat, Lapandav and Aamhi Bolato Marathi. He was also known for the TV show Ya Sukhanno Ya. For his contribution to theatre, Indian National Academy of Music, Dance and Drama, Sangeet Natak Akademi awarded him the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2011. In 2013, his film Marathi Anumati won him the National Film Award in the Best Actor category. It is the highest honor dedicated to theater artists in the country. Due to a sore throat, in February 2016 he retired from stage activities, although he continued film work. He appeared in Nikamma earlier this year alongside Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani. Besides acting and directing, according to reports, Vikram Gokhale was a social activist and ran a charitable trust that helped needy children and disabled soldiers. He also ran a real estate company called Sujata Farms in Pune. Vikram Gokhale is survived by his wife Vrushali Gokhale and their two children. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Featured Video of the Day Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad fly out of Mumbai

