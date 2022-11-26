Vikram Gokhale’s disappearance saddens Bollywood, actors pay tribute





Bombay (Maharashtra) [India]Nov. 26 (ANI): Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale has died after being on a ventilator for some time at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. When news of the ‘Mission Mangal’ actor’s death broke, emotional messages poured in from fans and colleagues. Several Bollywood actors have taken to Twitter to offer their condolences over the passing of the ‘Hichki’ actor through heartfelt messages. Actor Raveena Tandon has re-tweeted news of the passing of the 77-year-old ANI man. “Om Shanti,” she wrote. Akshay Kumar, who appeared in several films with the late actor, took to Twitter to express his grief. “Very sad to hear of the passing of Vikram Gokhale ji,” he wrote. “I worked with him in movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, I had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti,” he added. “Hera Pheri” actor Ravi Kishan offered his condolences via a tweet in Hindi. “My favorite artist, Vikram Gokhale Ji, is no more,” he wrote. “Uunchai” actor Anupam Kher was apparently speechless upon receiving the news. “VikramGokhale,” he wrote along with three broken heart emojis. Prior to this, the 67-year-old shared an incomplete video of Gokhale when rumors of his death first spread on Thursday. However, those rumors were denied by the ‘Traffic’ actor’s daughter. Actor Manoj Bajpayee recalled memories of working with the national winner. “I had the privilege of working with him in Aiyyari and shared some good times with him on set!” wrote the “Gangs of Wasseypur” actor. “I am saddened to learn of the passing of Shri Vikram Gokhale ji. My thoughts and prayers are with the family,” he added. ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ actor Delnaaz Irani also expressed his sadness over the passing of the ‘Nikamma’ actor. “Sad to hear of the passing of Vikram Gokhale Ji, my deepest condolences to the family during this difficult time. RIPSir,” she wrote. During his long and successful career, Vikram Gokhale appeared in Hindi and Marathi films. Besides acting and directing, Vikram Gokhale was a social activist and ran a charitable trust that helped needy children and disabled soldiers. He also ran a real estate company called Sujata Farms in Pune. (ANI)

