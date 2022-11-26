Hollywood’s Golden Age at its finest

It’s been 80 years since casablanca was first published. You could say it’s a defining moment for cinema in general. After all, few films have been more treasured over the generations, with such legendary, almost mystical status. So review it today? No pressure, right? Realized by Michael Curtisbased on a script by Julius J. Epstein, Philip G. Epsteinand Howard Koch, the film is a timeless classic that has been watched and re-watched by millions over the decades. There’s really no point in worrying about spoilers for this movie (80 years is long enough) but we’ll try to keep them to a minimum anyway. Now let’s go back.

On November 26, 1942, casablanca premiered live at the Hollywood Theater in New York. It is important to remember that the film is a war film made during a war. It corresponded to the times and responded to a real need of its public. Although it did not become a smash hit, it enjoyed solid box office success. The first was timed to coincide with the capture of the city of Casablanca by the Allies. The film gained momentum at the same time as The Casablanca Conference (January 14–24, 1943), released on January 23, 1943. It was banned in Ireland until 1945 (over wartime neutrality issues ) and slaughtered by censors in Germany, where it premiered in 1952 (the plot was completely edited to remove all references to the Nazis and the war until a restored version was released in 1975). Over the years, the film’s reputation has only grown. It won the Oscars, including Best Picture. It’s at the Library of Congress. The American Film Institute named it the second best American film in 1998 and the third best film in 2007. It has Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. There are doctoral theses written on this film. There really is no doubt about its importance. That said, let’s start with the hard part.

HAS casablanca aged well over the past 80 years? All things considered, yes, pretty much. There’s a scene at the beginning where Bergman’s Ilsa Lund refers to Dooley Wilsonthe character of Sam as “the boy who plays the piano”. But given his time, it could have been much worse. On the other hand, Rick de Bogart, the central protagonist, takes a stand against the commodification of human lives. It’s a key part of his personal code of honor, balanced by his oft-repeated policy of not sticking his head out. As you can imagine, he changes that policy, which is the whole plot of the film.

There are some historical inaccuracies (or just inaccuracies, given that her story unfolded in her present). No resistance leader could have easily flouted Nazi control and walked freely in public in the real Casablanca, which was firmly Vichy French (and therefore German) territory at the time. You could excuse this with the argument that the inclusion of Claude RainsCaptain Louis Renault, the prefect of Casablanca who maintains a vague definition of the law, somehow loosens the real control the Nazis have over the city. In any case, the “transit letters”, which are the first MacGuffins in the plot, could not have been signed by the Free French General de Gaulle (as is the case in the English version). But honestly, you don’t even notice these things.

So how does it feel to watch casablanca for the first time eighty years after its release? Black and white cinema is a completely different area of ​​cinema, and casablanca is a great example of how to make it shine. The lighting and composition of the scenes are brilliant. Director of Photography Arthur Edison was already a famous veteran, having previously worked with Bogart on The Maltese Falcon.

Rick is an American club owner in Casablanca with a mysterious past and a cynical worldview. The world he has built for himself is shattered when Ilsa Lund enters his home on the arm of a wanted Resistance leader. There was a love story between them, but that’s not it. This is what happens after the death of love. Despite his anger towards Ilsa, Rick still feels drawn to her, somewhere still loving her. And Ilsa is the same, torn between her love for Rick and her devotion to her partner Victor Laszlo (Paul Henrid), a hero of the Resistance. There are no easy answers, and both dread the choices they might have to make. As Rick himself observes in the now immortal line, “Of all the gin joints in every city in the world, she walks into mine.”

There are so many Golden Age cliches, archetypes, and tropes in this film that it makes it all the more appealing. It’s almost like a fable, a Hollywood parable. There is also political allegory, with Rick often seen as a representation of America, with the title being cited as evidence (“casa blanca” literally translates to “white house”). One of the key things about the movie is that almost all of the key characters are people who refuse to make a choice. Rick refuses to interfere in the tragedies that occur daily around him (except on rare occasions), Ilsa refuses to choose between his two loves, and Captain Renault refuses to fully align himself with the French controlled Vichy state. by the Nazis or on the Free French Government in exile. The only person who really made up his mind before even entering the story is Laszlo, and it’s his choice to dedicate everything to the resistance movement that forces everyone to choose sides.

You can tell where the plot is going, but it’s a joy to get there. There are sharp and sarcastic lines balanced with the emotional and poetic. When you finally reach the expected but still emotional climax, it’s cathartic in the most melancholy way. And yes, there’s another eternally quotable line: “If that plane leaves the ground and you’re not with it, you’ll regret it.” Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but soon, and for the rest of your life.

And then there’s the end, after all the characters have made their choices and embarked on new paths. This is a good place to note the importance of Captain Renault, the man with the most power in history and therefore, the most decisive decisions to be made. The ending is entirely up to him and what he chooses to face at a crossroads. It leaves you with a sense of renewal, with the promise of more to come (not necessarily in some kind of “sequel take”, although sequels have been considered). As perhaps the film’s most famous phrase goes, it’s “the start of a beautiful friendship.”

Ever since movies were first invented, they have been described (often accusingly) as “escapism”. casablanca is certainly an escape, even for its characters. It’s a moment in time, frozen in celluloid, where they briefly exist, hovering in limbo between the world that was and the world that would be. Is it a perfect movie? Maybe not, but whatever. It’s a world you’ll want to inhabit, knowing it must end. They are people you will remember, even if with a hint of sadness. Hollywood (and the world) has come a long way, changing and changing again and again. But no matter what, we’ll always have casablanca.

Evaluation: A

You can now stream casablanca on HBO Max. Additionally, Warner Bros. released the film in 4K Ultra HD on November 8, 2022.