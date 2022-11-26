Bollywood stars who have recently been accused of undergoing plastic surgeries





When talking about show business, there’s a saying that people use that says, what is seen, what is sold which roughly translates to saying what is seen, is sold. Now, when you apply that to the Bollywood film industry, it puts a lot of pressure on celebrities to control not only their performance and acting but also their appearances. And while most people preach about accepting yourself with all your flaws, there are a few celebrities who reportedly succumbed to this pressure to look a certain way. Although, in the end, it is their choice and what we do with it has no bearing on their lives. This never deterred fans from coming to see them. Here is a list of some Bollywood stars who have recently come under fire for allegedly having cosmetic surgeries. ##JUMPLINK## 1) Katrina Kaif



Twitter Much hustle and bustle has been created around Katrina Kaifs watching not once or twice but many times, including recently when he posted a video on her Instagram account. The actress has also been rumored to have gone under the knife before, and so when the recent video came out, fans suspected she was going back to looking like herself. 2) Shanaya Kapoor



Reddit While the young star has yet to make her Bollywood debut, she was cast not too long ago for her supposed cosmetic surgery. Some collages of before and after images have been shared on social media, alleging that the Starkid did major work on her face. 3) Janhvi Kapoor



Reddit Late actress Sridevi and daughter of Bollywood director Boney Kapoors, Janhvi Kapoor, have also been repeatedly trolled by fans for her alleged cosmetic surgeries. In fact, it has also been claimed that Janhvi went under the knife to make changes to her body as well, comparing her to Kim Kardashian. 4) Samantha Ruth Prabhu



Twitter Southern sensation Samantha Prabhu was also recently called out by fans after the release of one of her commercials. Fans argued that the Southern actress had her face worked on, which made her look completely different from what she looked like when she first started in the industry. 5) Nyssa Devgan



Twitter Another star who hasn’t technically entered the industry, but has nonetheless been brutally stalked by netizens for an alleged change in appearance. The trolls claimed that Nysas allegedly underwent cosmetic surgery, a few of which even suggested that she underwent a skin lightening procedure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mensxp.com/entertainment/celebrities/123116-bollywood-stars-cosmetic-surgery-before-after-pictures.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos