Entertainment
Aotearoa trumps Hollywood for Power Rangers stars’ wedding
Power Rangers star Chance Perez with his longtime love Emma Smith and their daughter, Brooklyn, are gone. Photo / Provided
Power Rangers Star Chance Perez chose a wedding in New Zealand over Hollywood when he married his longtime love Emma Smith this month.
The couple who met in high school in Southern California became new parents to their 7-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, as teenagers.
That didn’t stop them from co-parenting to the fullest, working hard, and chasing their dreams. Perez, 25, started in the entertainment industry at the age of 19 and gained recognition at a music competition in the United States. group of boys, which he won with four other musicians. The group got a recording contract with Hollywood Records as a group, In Real Life.
When Covid hit, the boys took a step back from music because no one was leaving studio time for recording.
Power Rangers came knocking and Perez was cast as Javi Garcia, a black musician and ranger. The love affair between him and his family in New Zealand began when they traveled here two years ago for Perez to start filming on the show. With the lockdowns and not seeing family or friends for a year, it was just the three of them for the first time in their lives.
They loved every minute of exploring Auckland and the rest of the country and became an even closer unit.
Perez proposed to Smith, 24, at Mammoth Mountain in California in February of this year.
We’ve been to countless venues all over Southern California and kept coming back to the idea of having a small ceremony in New Zealand, they tell Spy.
To eternalize our love in the country that has played such a big role in our history seemed right to us.
Both grew up near the beach in California so a Kiwi Beach wedding was a must and they chose the tropical oasis Flaxmere House just minutes from Bethells Beach on the west coast of Aucklands.
The stunning scenery and the backdrop of the Waitkere Ranges looked like a green screen.
The couple chose A-List wedding celebrant Francieli McWilliams not only for her vibe, but her life near them in Ponsonby helped their time in the wedding preparations which they say made them look inside themselves themselves.
His daughter Brooklyn was an integral part of their ceremony. Perez placed a medallion on Smith symbolizing their union not just as husband and wife, but as family.
The couple were overjoyed when many of their family members and closest friends from across the United States were able to make it to their intimate yet classy nuptials, including their parents and siblings.
To complete the wedding there were local friends and of course the Power Rangers family.
As well as showing our family and friends, we also wanted to share some of our favorite kiwifruit classics with them, including pavlova and our favorite New Zealand wines.
Smith looked stunning for the ceremony in a micro-sequin Katie May wedding dress — and a hand-beaded Retrofete cocktail dress for the reception. Perez, on the other hand, wanted to wear something Kiwi and picked up a custom Rembrandt tuxedo.
Since Perez is still filming Power Rangers, the newlyweds spent a short honeymoon in a beautiful secluded Airbnb villa in the heart of the Waitkere Ranges overlooking the Tasman Sea.
Mr. and Mrs. Perez also plan to host a reception in Los Angeles to celebrate with family and friends who were unable to make the trip. After that, they plan a longer honeymoon somewhere warm and beautiful.
