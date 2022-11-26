Bollywood celebrities say ‘never forget’ as they express solidarity against terrorism





Memories of the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai still hurt Indian citizens.

On the 14th anniversary of the incident, several Bollywood actors expressed their solidarity against terrorism.

Taking to social media, they posted messages in remembrance of the event.



“bhuulnaa nhiiN…. Never forget….” actor “Uunchai” Anupam Kher wrote on his Twitter.

He accompanied the tweet with a black and white poster depicting the Taj Hotel.

“26/11 A TRIBUTE TO OUR HEROES” read the poster.



Actress Raveena Tandon also tweeted on occasion.

“Never forgive. Never forget. #26/11,” she wrote.

She associated the tweet with a poster that featured an image of a burning Taj hotel in the shape of the letter “M”.

The poster bore the text “Remembering Mumbai 11/26”



“Paa” actor Abhishek Bachchan also made a short, simple tweet that read, “Never forget. 11/26.”

National award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar has paid tribute to the victims and martyrs of the terrorist attack.



The ‘Page 3’ director wrote, “In remembrance of all those innocent victims and brave martyrs who lost their lives in the 11/26 terrorist attack in #Mumbai.”

His tweet included a poster of the Taj hotel in flames and smoke, with the text “Remembering the nation’s heroes who fought hard and sacrificed their lives during the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai”.



Meanwhile, ‘Thalaivii’ actress Kangana Ranaut shared her tribute through Instagram Stories.

In a 50-second video, the three-time Filmfare award winner said, “…the whole world is now standing against those who breed and promote terrorism…”.

“…..let’s remember the Mumbai attacks and send a strong message, ‘we will not forget, we will not forgive’. Jai Hind”. The “Queen” actor added.

The appalling attacks, which began on November 26, 2008, lasted four days and at least 174 people, including 20 members of the security forces and 26 foreign nationals, were killed and more than 300 others injured in the terrorist attacks carried out by 10 armed men from the Pakistani terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba. (ANI) This report is filed by the ANI news service. TheNewsMill accepts no responsibility for such content.

