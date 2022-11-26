Margot Robbie says I, Tonya made her realize she’s a good actress





The realization gave him the confidence to call out Quentin Tarantino. Image via LuckyChap Entertainment



Margot Robbie made a name for himself in Hollywood which broke his records. According The Hollywood ReporterAs part of BAFTA: A Life in Pictures, Robbie spoke to audiences about the film which showed her how good she was as an actress: Me Tonya. The film that featured Robbie’s take on the controversial figure skater Tonya Smith earned him an Oscar nomination (and a win for his co-star Allison Janney) but it’s also the movie that for many of us put Robbie on the map as a creative outside of her roles in the wolf of Wall Street and her turn of Harley Quinn in suicide squad.

“Me Tonya It was the first time I watched a movie and was like, ‘Okay, I’m a good actor,'” Robbie told the audience before revealing that’s what prompted her to reach out. hand to Quentin Tarantino which led her to play the role of Sharon Tate in his Once upon a time in Hollywood. COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY But the fact that it is Me Tonya that confirmed to Robbie that she was good is both surprising but also logical given how she’s in the movie. It’s one of my personal favorite movies because of Robbie’s performance as a controversial figure skater who is tied to attacking another American skater. Nancy Kerrigan. Picture via NEON RELATED: Best Women’s Sports Movies, From ‘I, Tonya’ to ‘A League of Their Own’ Prior to Me Tonya fans knew her as Harley Quinn, but she had acted in high-profile films before. These weren’t the main roles that Robbie is currently landing, but they were significant roles that got audiences talking. Robbie continued to play Harding in such a way that brought to life how the controversy over his situation with Kerrigan led to the destruction of Harding’s career. But do it in such a way that you understand Harding and his connection to the attack a little more than we’ve ever heard of in the news. Harding is not without fault and the film does not claim that she is (calling the story what Harding and her ex-husband Jeff Gillooly played by Sebastien Stan, as well as others say it happened), but it’s a movie that highlights the quiet storm that Robbie can bring to a character. The scene in which she cries in front of the infamous Olympic skate where she claims her laces are broken and her skate is loose is a scene that will not leave you after watching the film.

