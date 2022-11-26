Irene Cara dead: ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer and actress was 63





Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer and actress who rose to pop stardom singing “Fame” and “Flashdance,” has died aged 63. His publicist, Judith A. Moose, announced the news on social mediawriting that a cause of death is “currently unknown”. “Irene’s family has requested confidentiality while she processes her grief,” Moose wrote. “She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live on forever through her music and films.” Cara first rose to prominence playing Coco Hernandez, a student at the High School of Performing Arts, which is now known as Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School, with ambitions to become a star. Not only did Cara star in the film, but she also recorded the film’s title track “Fame.” This track would go on to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song, along with “Out Here on My Own”, another “Fame” number sung by Cara. “Fame” would win the Oscar for composer Michael Gore and lyricist Dean Pitchford. The songs’ success came despite director Alan Parker initially doubting Cara had the musical chops to pull off the number – Gore promptly phoned him after working with Cara in the studio to let him know they had vocal power. on their hands. Cara, who had appeared on television and on stage since childhood, shared many similarities with her character, which helped inform her performance. “It’s fair to say that the unbridled ambition of the character of Coco in our story closely mirrors that of Irene in real life,” Parker would remember. But Cara would go on to score even bigger success with “Flashdance…What a Feeling,” an infectious empowerment anthem she sang and co-wrote. The 1983 romantic drama about a dancer who dreams of being a ballerina was a box office hit. Its title track was equally popular, winning an Academy Award for Best Original Song and a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. She would re-record the song with DJ BoBo for “The Full Monty” in 1997, giving it another burst of ubiquity. Cara’s credits include “City Heat” opposite Burt Reynolds and Clint Eastwood, “Certain Fury” alongside Tatum O’Neal, and a national touring production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” in the 1990s. She was married to Conrad Palmisano, stuntman and director, from 1986 until their divorce in 1991. Correction: An earlier version of this obituary incorrectly named Alan Rudolph as director of “Fame”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2022/film/news/irene-cara-fame-flashdance-theme-song-singer-dies-1235442272/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos