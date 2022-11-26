Bollywood’s original six-pack hero: Dara Singh

MUMBAI, (IANS) – His life seems straight out of a Bollywood pot. Withdrawn from school and put to work on his family’s farmland, he married young but frustrated by the quarrels between wife and mother, he went abroad to pursue a career. Within a few years he was not only a famous sportsman and a popular movie star, but a cultural icon.

This was the life of Deedar Singh Randhawa, or Dara Singh, as we know him better.

Able to toss bad guys without breaking a sweat, stop planes with his bare hands, and hunt criminals to the moon in his on-screen persona, and in real life, boasting a long fight as an undefeated fighter in the amateur and professional circuits, and once he lifted a portly Raj Kapoor in his “airplane” spinning motion in public, his very name was synonymous with strength and masculinity for generations of Indians.

But Dara Singh’s journey from farm laborer to cultural icon – particularly when he became the “popular face” of two of India’s most powerful mythological heroes (Hanuman and Bheem), as well as many other strongmen or folk heroes, was by no means easy. even assured. It was raw determination, unwavering commitment and the courage of a true champion that made him what we know.

Born into a Jat Sikh family on November 19 in Dharmuchak village of Amritsar district in Punjab (undivided) in 1928, his childhood was not very comfortable.

More importantly, he was not born a strongman and was at risk of being bullied, until he – like the Hanuman he would portray so memorably on the big and small screen – was aware of his strength, according to his autobiography.

With his first marriage a fiasco, he decided to go overseas in 1947. His trip to Singapore had an unpromising start as he strayed from his moral compass on the sea voyage, but recovered. recanted and made amends in time. In Singapore in 1947, he worked in a drum manufacturing factory and began his training as a wrestler.

Returning home, after a few years, he participated in the “Rustam-e-Hind” tournament in 1954 and won and in 1959 won the Commonwealth Championship.

Amidst this, he also drifted into films, debuting with a cameo in no less than Dilip Kumar-Madhubala’s “Jane Eyre” inspired “Sangdil” and was later seen as a wrestler in Kishore Kumar’s star. -Vyjanthimala “Pehli Jhalak”.

From 1963 he directed several B-class films. Most of them (16) were with actress Mumtaz, who with her seductive charms made a successful marriage with her machismo.

In the process, Dara Singh has also played several heroes from Indian and world folklore – the biblical strongman in “Samson”, the jungle hero in “Tarzan Comes to Delhi” and Alexander the Great, among others.

On the other hand, he began his foray into portraying demigod strongmen in Hindu mythology and religion by playing Bheem in Babubhai Mistry’s “Mahabharat”. He may have played the son of the wind god first in ‘Veer Bajrang’ and most famously in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic TV series ‘Ramayan’, then BR Chopra’s TV series ‘Mahabharat’ and finally in the television series “Lav Kush” (1997).

And then, in Bollywood, he is known for his appearance as a circus strongman in Raj Kapoor’s magnum opus “Mera Naam Joker” (1970) – Kapoor, to whom he was close. Dara Singh was also close to Balraj Sahni and convinced him to star in his “Nanak Dukhiya Sub Sansar” (1970) – one of two Punjabi films this talented actor made in his entire career.

After retiring from wrestling in 1983, he was active until the end, continuing to act in films and television series for almost three decades, highlights being the loud and young-at-heart uncle of Shah Rukh Khan in “Kal Ho Na Ho” (2003) and Kareena Kapoor’s Grandfather in “Jab We Met” (2007).

He also served one term as an appointed member Rajya Sabha (2003-09) – where he was known to raise questions about education.

He died in 2012, at the age of 83.