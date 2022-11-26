Hollywood Celebrities Pay Tribute to Flashdance Singer FOX13 News Memphis





Hollywood celebrities paid tribute on Saturday to Oscar-winning singer Irene Caras, whose death was announced Friday evening by her publicist. >> Read more trending news Cara, 63, real name Irene Escalera, died at her home in Florida. It is not known when she died and at what residence. According to Tampa Bay Weathershe bought a house in Largo in 2014. She also had an address in New Port Richey, where her music company, Caramel Productions, is based, the newspaper reported. Flashdance star Jennifer Beals, Debbie Allen and Questlove were among notables who remember the singer, who rose to prominence in the 1980 musical Fame and won an Oscar for the 1983 hit Flashdance…What A Feeling . Beals, who starred in Flashdance, shared a photo with instagram of herself with Cara at the 1984 Academy Awards. Thank you brilliant Irene for your open heart and fearless talent for the triple threat, Beals wrote. It took a beautiful dreamer to write and perform the soundtracks of Those Who Dare to Dream. Allen, who starred in 136 episodes of the TV version of Notoriety which was based on the film and aired from 1982 to 1987, tweeted, My heart is broken. #IreneCara was such a gifted and beautiful genius. His talent and his music LIVE FOREVER! REMEMBER HIS NAME FOREVER! Allen also directed 11 episodes of the television series. Matthew Modine, star of Stranger Things, also shared his condolences. tweeted, What a presence. What a voice. She defined a decade with her songs. Cara began her career as a child singer and dancer before embarking on the 1980 musical film Fame. She starred as Coco Hernandez and sang the title track and Out Here on My Own, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Both songs were nominated for Oscars. Flashdance What a Feeling from the 1983 film Flashdance won him an Oscar and a Grammy Award. Other credits include the 1976 film sparkledas well as a number of Broadway productions. John Leguizamo tweeted that Cara was one of the reasons I’m here today! She made me believe that if you were Latin, you could do it! She fueled my community. New York Mayor Eric Adams tweeted that Cara, who was born in the New York borough of the Bronx, sang the New York song. She reached for the stars and delivered a soundtrack for the ages, Adams added. Irene Cara New York song. Born in the Bronx, she reached for the stars and delivered a soundtrack for the ages. She will be truly missed. Rest in peace. https://t.co/QNioRdBP32 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMaire) November 26, 2022 Now… there is nothing, Questlove tweeted. Goodbye Irene Cara. I am sad about this. #IreneCara, her talent, her beauty, THAT VOICE, were revolutionary for me as a teenager. Seeing her on FAME, hearing her on the radio fired my imagination. Thank you, Ms Cara. Rest now, bellesa. https://t.co/MPVIrGjjVj —Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) November 26, 2022 Latest entertainment and celebrity news: Cox Media Group 2022

