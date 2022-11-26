Entertainment
From Shah Rukh Khan to Katrina Kaif, here’s how much B-Town stars charge to dance at private parties
These days, we have seen many people invite Bollywood celebrities to their weddings, birthday parties or other events to spice up the occasion with their sizzling dance moves. From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone, celebrities often grace gala events and set the stage ablaze with their moves.
Celebrities follow busy schedules and inviting them to an event requires a prior appointment. It’s no news that celebrities charge big bucks for movies, web series, brand endorsements, and commercials. Thus, when it comes to performing at private parties, they demand a staggering price for a performance lasting less than an hour. Wondering how much Bollywood stars charge to dance at a private party? So, let’s look at the list below:
#1. Katrina Kaif
Bollywood actress, Katrina Kaif has been leading the Hindi film industry for quite some time now. She is one of the leading actresses of her generation and she is followed by many fans. Over the years she has shown off her graceful dance moves in some of the hit songs including Sheila Ki Jawaani, Chikni Chameli, Kamli and many more. However, when it comes to performing on stage at some private events, the actress charges a hefty amount of rupees. 3.5 crores.
#2. Shah Rukh Khan
The King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction. The actor is one of Tinseltown’s most successful actors, ruling over millions of hearts. Every year, thousands of people gather outside his home, Mannat, on Eid and his birthday to catch a glimpse of him. That said, ardent SRK fans yearn to invite him to their private parties and see him perform live on stage. However, if you want to do the same, be prepared to shell out a huge sum of rupees. 3 crores.
#3. Akshay Kumar
Bollywood’s “Khiladi Kumar” is the undisputed king of entertainment as he always manages to make us go ROFL with his comedic timings. Akshay is currently one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, and his demand is constantly increasing. The actor is riding high on the professional front as he’s been delivering back-to-back movies for quite some time now. Even at 55, Akshay knows how to win people’s hearts, and so when he performs at a wedding or birthday party, he takes a sum of Rs. 2.5 crores.
#4. Ranveer Singh
A true concentrate of talent and energy, Ranveer Singh is well known for his positive aura. The actor adds glamor to any event he graces, thanks to his sense of humor and powerful performances. Ranveer Singh is a brilliant dancer, who has always proven that he can easily pull off any dance form with utmost charm. Let it be her fun dance on Ainvayi Ainvayi or his careless steps Nashe SiChad Gayi, the actor never fails to win our hearts. Considering his tadak bhadak performance, there is no surprise in the fact that he charges a sum of Rs. 1 crore to perform at a private party.
#5. Salman Khan
The Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan is the Jeans of millions of people. Known for his down-to-earth nature and charismatic personality, Salman becomes the center of attention wherever he goes. Being one of the most eligible bachelors in Bollywood, the actor knows how to win over the audience. So, with so much talent in his kitty, it is only natural for him to charge a large sum of rupees. 2 crores for a dance performance at a wedding or birthday party.
#6. Deepika Padukone
Bollywood’s ‘Shantipriya’, Deepika Padukone is the epitome of grace and elegance. Whether it’s her dimpled smile or her enchanting presence, Deepika always catches the eye wherever she goes. Her fans are so huge that people are dying to see her once in real life. However, not everyone’s dream comes true as the actress is often busy with her filming schedule. So, when someone invites her to perform at her wedding, birthday party or any other private event, the actress charges Rs. 1 crore for the same.
#seven. Ranbir Kapoor
Badtameez Dil Maane Na has become the obligatory dance song to play at parties, and one of the reasons behind it is actor Ranbir Kapoor. RK’s goofy dance moves and expressions made this song super special for most of us. Known for his unique style and killer smile, Ranbir always makes sure to grab attention. However, when he performs a dance performance at a private party, he demands Rs. 2 crores to drive you crazy with his powerful dance moves.
#8. Hrithik Roshan
The Greek god of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan is one of our favorite dancers in Bollywood. He is known for his chiseled body and muscular physique. Even in his 40s, Hrithik can easily compete with any Tinseltown standout. It has ruled our hearts as well as the big screen for decades and as a result, it enjoys a massive following. Hrithik’s dance moves are unparalleled as he is the ultimate dance king in B-town. He charges Rs. 2.5 crores to put on a dance performance at weddings, birthday parties or any other private parties.
Bollywood celebrities always manage to add charm wherever they go. And you can imagine how much fun it would be to see them perform on stage! Which celebrity would you like to invite to your private party? Let us know!
From Shah Rukh Khan to Katrina Kaif, here's how much B-Town stars charge to dance at private parties
