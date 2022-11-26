The Oscar-winning singer and actress was 63 – The Hollywood Reporter

Irene Cara, the actress and pop star who won an Oscar and Grammy for her hit ‘Flashdance…What a Feeling’ lightning dance and created his own memorable screen moments with films such as sparkled and Notoriety, died, according to her representative. She was 63 years old.

Cara died at her Florida home, according to Judith Moose, who job on the news on Twitter Friday night. Moose said The Hollywood Reporter Saturday that a cause of death has yet to be determined.

“It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family, I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” Moose wrote in the statement. “Irene’s family have requested confidentiality while she processes her grief. She was a magnificently gifted soul whose legacy will live on forever through her music and films.

Cara was the unusual performer who managed to achieve pop success while shining as an actress. She won her Oscar for the 1983 hit “Flashdance…What a Feeling,” which also won her the Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, and she sang the title track of the seminal 1980 film. Notoriety.

She also starred in Notoriety, the musical-drama that chronicles the struggles of high school students at a performing arts school. Cara, who played Coco Hernandez, sang the title track and “Out Here on My Own,” both of which became hit singles and were nominated for the Best Original Song Oscar, with “Fame” winning. The songs’ success led to Cara being nominated in 1980 for Grammys for Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

One of his best-known roles was in the 1976 film sparkled, about three singer sisters whose family ties are severed as they pursue fame. A 2012 film remake starred Jordin Sparks and Whitney Houston, marking the latter performer’s final big-screen role before her death that year.

Born in New York City on March 18, 1959, Cara began singing and dancing at a young age and made early appearances on programs such as Johnny Carson. The show tonight. In the 1970s, she was a regular on PBS The electricity company and was a member of the show’s band. She also had roles in Broadway productions, including The me no one knows in 1970 and Via Galactica in 1972 against Raul Julia.

Cara then appeared on the CBS daytime soap opera Love of life, where she originated the role of Daisy Allen. She followed that with the movies Aaron loves Angela (1975) and sparkled (1976), as well as roles in the television miniseries Roots: the next generations (1979) and Guyanese Tragedy: The Jim Jones Story (1980).

Following his escape in NotorietyCara continued her work on stage, including playing the role of Dorothy in a tour version of The genius in 1980. In 1993, she starred in a tour version of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Cara won an NAACP Image Award for Best Actress for her performance in the 1982 NBC TV movie sister, sisterwritten by Maya Angelou and also starring Diahann Carroll and Rosalind Cash.

The 1983 soundtrack album for lightning dancefeaturing Cara’s debut single, was a smash hit, spending two weeks atop the Billboard 200 and goes six times platinum. It won three Grammys, one of which was Best Soundtrack Album to a Motion Picture or TV Special, which went to all credited songwriters, including Cara.

“Thank you the brilliant Irene for your open heart and your fearless talent for the triple threat”, lightning dance star Jennifer Beals posted to Instagram on Saturday, along with a photo of the two of them at the 1984 Academy Awards. “It took a beautiful dreamer to write and perform the soundtracks for Those Who Dare to Dream.”

Other major credits included city ​​heat (1984) opposite Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds, certain fury (1985) with Tatum O’Neal and voicing Snow White in the animated feature Happy forever (1989).

Cara has released several albums, including those from 1983 What feelingwhich included the hits “Why Me?”, “The Dream (Hold On to Your Dream)”, and “Breakdance”.

In 2018, she told Universe of songwriters that it meant a lot that his now deceased parents could have been a part of his success. “I’m just happy that I was able to fulfill their dreams for me before they passed away,” Cara said at the time. “I wasn’t a kid who decided, ‘I want to be in showbiz.’ It’s something that was offered to me by my parents. It was their dream for me, and I achieved it. So I’m happy with that.”