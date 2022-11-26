Entertainment
The Oscar-winning singer and actress was 63 – The Hollywood Reporter
Irene Cara, the actress and pop star who won an Oscar and Grammy for her hit ‘Flashdance…What a Feeling’ lightning dance and created his own memorable screen moments with films such as sparkled and Notoriety, died, according to her representative. She was 63 years old.
Cara died at her Florida home, according to Judith Moose, who job on the news on Twitter Friday night. Moose said The Hollywood Reporter Saturday that a cause of death has yet to be determined.
“It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family, I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” Moose wrote in the statement. “Irene’s family have requested confidentiality while she processes her grief. She was a magnificently gifted soul whose legacy will live on forever through her music and films.
Cara was the unusual performer who managed to achieve pop success while shining as an actress. She won her Oscar for the 1983 hit “Flashdance…What a Feeling,” which also won her the Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, and she sang the title track of the seminal 1980 film. Notoriety.
She also starred in Notoriety, the musical-drama that chronicles the struggles of high school students at a performing arts school. Cara, who played Coco Hernandez, sang the title track and “Out Here on My Own,” both of which became hit singles and were nominated for the Best Original Song Oscar, with “Fame” winning. The songs’ success led to Cara being nominated in 1980 for Grammys for Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.
One of his best-known roles was in the 1976 film sparkled, about three singer sisters whose family ties are severed as they pursue fame. A 2012 film remake starred Jordin Sparks and Whitney Houston, marking the latter performer’s final big-screen role before her death that year.
Born in New York City on March 18, 1959, Cara began singing and dancing at a young age and made early appearances on programs such as Johnny Carson. The show tonight. In the 1970s, she was a regular on PBS The electricity company and was a member of the show’s band. She also had roles in Broadway productions, including The me no one knows in 1970 and Via Galactica in 1972 against Raul Julia.
Cara then appeared on the CBS daytime soap opera Love of life, where she originated the role of Daisy Allen. She followed that with the movies Aaron loves Angela (1975) and sparkled (1976), as well as roles in the television miniseries Roots: the next generations (1979) and Guyanese Tragedy: The Jim Jones Story (1980).
Following his escape in NotorietyCara continued her work on stage, including playing the role of Dorothy in a tour version of The genius in 1980. In 1993, she starred in a tour version of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Cara won an NAACP Image Award for Best Actress for her performance in the 1982 NBC TV movie sister, sisterwritten by Maya Angelou and also starring Diahann Carroll and Rosalind Cash.
The 1983 soundtrack album for lightning dancefeaturing Cara’s debut single, was a smash hit, spending two weeks atop the Billboard 200 and goes six times platinum. It won three Grammys, one of which was Best Soundtrack Album to a Motion Picture or TV Special, which went to all credited songwriters, including Cara.
“Thank you the brilliant Irene for your open heart and your fearless talent for the triple threat”, lightning dance star Jennifer Beals posted to Instagram on Saturday, along with a photo of the two of them at the 1984 Academy Awards. “It took a beautiful dreamer to write and perform the soundtracks for Those Who Dare to Dream.”
Other major credits included city heat (1984) opposite Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds, certain fury (1985) with Tatum O’Neal and voicing Snow White in the animated feature Happy forever (1989).
Cara has released several albums, including those from 1983 What feelingwhich included the hits “Why Me?”, “The Dream (Hold On to Your Dream)”, and “Breakdance”.
In 2018, she told Universe of songwriters that it meant a lot that his now deceased parents could have been a part of his success. “I’m just happy that I was able to fulfill their dreams for me before they passed away,” Cara said at the time. “I wasn’t a kid who decided, ‘I want to be in showbiz.’ It’s something that was offered to me by my parents. It was their dream for me, and I achieved it. So I’m happy with that.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/irene-cara-dead-singer-actress-flashdance-1235269900/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Oscar-winning singer and actress was 63 – The Hollywood Reporter
- More than 200 athletes take part in the winter invitational table tennis tournament
- Frontier Airlines no longer has a customer service phone line
- Here’s a guide on how to add a 3D avatar to your Instagram reel
- China. Historic Protests in Shanghai Call for Xi Jinping’s Ousting | Politics
- The White House denounces Donald Trump for his meeting with white supremacist Nick Fuentes
- 4.8 earthquake strikes off the west coast of the island; “The whole house trembles.”
- Irene Cara, singer and actress of Fame and Flashdance, dies at 63
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Khan calls on his party to quit all assemblies
- Constitution Day – Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls on young people to learn about fundamental constitutional values
- A guide to the best Black Friday 2022 deals still available
- Pixel phones, Pixel Watch, Nest, etc.