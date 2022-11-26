Bobs Holiday Office Party | Culture & Leisure





For 25 seasons, Bobs’ cheeky comedy Holiday Office Party was reportedly the longest-running holiday hit in Los Angeles. The LA Times dubbed him Irreverent, Rude, and Terrifyingly Funny! LA Weekly called it a sloppy, dumb good time. The play’s central character is insurance agent Bob Finhead, trapped in a small town and dreaming of bigger things at Christmas, a flashy reference to bank clerk George Bailey in the classic holiday movie C it’s a wonderful life. Bobs hit friends and customers, perhaps a nod to the ghosts visited by Ebenezer Scrooge in Dickens’ novel A Christmas Carol (or the oversized characters descending on Bill Murray in the Hollywood version, Scrooged) included a mayor, a stoner, a pair of farmers, the town floozy and the pastor’s wife. You might imagine such a production being a hit in a place like Ridgway, even before you learn that the upcoming performances at Sherbino from December 1-4 have, in fact, been tailored to the Ridgway community. They are under the direction of Colin Sullivan, the former general manager of the Telluride Theater and the new director of theater and storytelling at Sherbino. Suffice it to say, Sullivan picks up the local sensibilities and knows precisely how to wield benevolent, sharp-tongued holiday humor in service of a thea-tuh moment of madness. I’m so excited for this show! Trisha Oakland, the Sherbinos program director, said. Colin did not write it, but received permission from writers Joe Keyes and Rob Elk to edit it to incorporate local comedy, characters, and inside jokes. We have a great community cast, and there may even be a cameo or two! Its premise is a holiday party, and we’ll embrace it with our holiday party surrounding the show, complete with drink specials and an ugly sweater contest. Bobs’ special performance arrives on Christmas Night at Sherbino next Friday, December 2 and features free live music. Stop by for a spicy, celebratory drink, free tunes, and ugly dress styles, and stick around for a sneaky community send-off! Before Bobs Holiday Party arrives, another community event will pack the Sherb. Tuesday evening, Daymaker, the new film by Warren Miller, will be screened. The film played at the Sheridan Opera House in Telluride on Friday night; if you missed it, here’s one last chance to see it on the big screen. We love showing new Warren Miller films at the Sherbino, Oakland said. We’ve been doing it every year since 2017, and the whole town is going out. We also appreciate that Citizens State Bank is sponsoring the screening, which helps us provide tickets at an affordable price. A performance by Erika Moss Gordon and Roger Moss will take place on December 13 during a Sherbino literary evening. Two evenings later, Mountainfilm on Tour, short films from the 2022 festival, will play historical theater, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Speaking of Mountainfilm, festival passes go on sale next week, starting December 1. The 2023 festival takes place, as always, on Memorial Day weekend (which this year falls on May 25-29). It will be an in-person affair. “We will not be offering an online festival in 2023 due to low attendance,” festival organizers said in a statement on Friday. “A limited number of Palmyra Early Bird Passes are available at a discounted price of $350” (passes usually cost $400). “Once they’re gone, they’re gone, so don’t wait.” Learn more about ticketing options for Mountainfilm’s 2023 iteration at tinyurl.com/2p93ab5u.

