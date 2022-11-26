Entertainment
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer Irene Cara dies at 63, Hollywood mourns
“His talent and his music will LIVE FOREVER! REMEMBER HIS NAME FOREVER!” wrote Cara’s “Fame” co-star Debbie Allen.
Hollywood is mourning the death of award-winning singer and actress Irene Cara, who died at the age of 63.
Cara – who is best known as the singer behind “Flashdance” and “Fame” – has died at her Florida home, according to her publicist, who announced the sad news on Friday.
The Oscar-winning actress’ rep released a statement on social media, writing, “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family, I announce the passing of Irene Cara. The actress, singer, Oscar-winning songwriter and producer has died at her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released as information becomes available.”
This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can’t believe I had to write this, let alone post the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I will read each one of them and I know that she will smile from Heaven. She adored her fans. -JM pic.twitter.com/TsC5BwZ3fh
— Irene Cara (@Irene_Cara) November 26, 2022
@Irene_Cara
“Irene’s family has requested confidentiality while she processes her grief,” the statement continued. “He was a magnificently gifted soul whose legacy will live on forever through his music and films. A funeral is pending and a memorial for his fans will be scheduled for a later date.”
Cara’s career exploded with the 1980 film, “Fame”, in which she starred as Coco Fernandez and sang the title track, “Fame”, as well as the film’s other single, “Out Here On My Own”. The first won the Oscar for Best Original Song. Cara also received two Grammy nominations in 1980, in addition to a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.
A few years later, Cara won the 1983 Academy Award for Best Original Song for the title track to the 1983 film, “Flashdance,” “Flashdance…What a Feeling,” which she co-wrote and recorded. In addition to the Academy Award, she also received several other accolades for the song, including the Grammy and Golden Globe for Best Original Song.
She then starred in other films, including “City Heat” in 1984 and “Certain Fury” in 1985. Cara also continued to release music until the early 2000s.
Getty
‘Supernatural’ star Nicki Aycox dies aged 47
See the story
Following the announcement of his death, many stars took to social media to pay tribute to him.
Cara’s “Fame” co-star Debbie Allen paid tribute to Cara on Twitter, sharing two throwback photos of the two together as well as a photo of Cara holding an Oscar.
“My heart is broken. #IreneCara was such a gifted and beautiful genius,” wrote Allen, who starred in the 1980 film “Fame” and reprized her role in the TV series of the same name as well as the remake of 2009. “His talent and his music will LIVE FOREVER! REMEMBER HIS NAME FOREVER! #FAME.”
Singer and actor Lenny Kravitz also mourned Cara’s passing on Twitter, writing, “Irene Cara, you inspired me more than you could ever know. Your songwriting and voice created a pure energy that will never end. .You also defined a time so close to my heart.”
“Your rendition of ‘Coco’ in Alan Parker’s ‘Fame’ is immortal and know that I was madly in love with her. Thank you Irene. You will live forever,” he added.
Getty
Jennifer Anistons father, soap legend John Aniston, dead at 89
See the story
Actress Yvette Nicole Brown also shared a tribute on Twitter. “It breaks me to hear,” she wrote. “#IreneCara was one of the first women I saw singing, dancing and acting in color, not black and white which looked like me. Seeing her in #Fame was life changing. One of the first 45 whose I remember being his beautiful song #AnyoneCanSee. It’s still one of my favorites.”
Similarly, actor and comedian John Leguizamo wrote, “#ireneCara, she was one of the reasons I’m here today! She made me believe that if you were Latin you could make it! She fueled my community. She will be missed! Rest in power.”
Meanwhile, Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose posted a heartfelt tribute to her Instagram Stories. Alongside a photo of Cara, DeBose wrote, “‘Take your passion and make it happen.’ She will indeed live forever. Her music showed many of us the way. Her voice inspired me from an early age to embrace freedom when performing. Sweet peace to you beautiful lady.
Find out how Hollywood is reacting to Cara’s passing in the tweets below.
My heart is broken. #IreneCara was such a gifted and beautiful genius. His talent and his music LIVE FOREVER! REMEMBER HIS NAME FOREVER! #CELEBRITY pic.twitter.com/ZUnOfGngFT
— Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) November 26, 2022
@msdebbieallen
Irene Cara, you have inspired me more than you could ever know. Your writing and your voice have created a pure energy that will never end. You also defined an era that is so close to my heart. pic.twitter.com/7cpCUY1aI1
— Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) November 26, 2022
@LennyKravitz
Your portrayal of Coco in Alan Parkers Fame is immortal and know that I was madly in love with her. Thanks Irene. You will live forever.
— Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) November 26, 2022
@LennyKravitz
#irenecara she was one of the reasons I’m here today! She made me believe that if you were Latin, you could do it! She fueled my community. She will be missed! Rest in power! pic.twitter.com/d9LUCtFsC2
— John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) November 26, 2022
@JohnLeguizamo
.Now there is nothing.
Goodbye Irene Cara. I am sad about this. https://t.co/Hu3y8qRX57
— Dr. Love (@questlove) November 26, 2022
@questlove
In the 80s, they had these booths in malls where you could record a song. It was like a karaoke you could keep. They would play the song, you would sing, they would record you. On my class trip to Florida I found 1 and saved #OutHereOnMyOwn.
So I have to sing along#IreneCara.
– yvette nicole brown (@YNB) November 26, 2022
@YNB
I grew up watching Irene Cara conquer the world…what a feeling…Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/1B8wFj5nNW
– loni love (@LoniLove) November 26, 2022
@LoniLove
Irene Cara. So adorable. What a presence. What a voice. She defined a decade with her songs. God speed. pic.twitter.com/hOktkPs1gw
— Matthew Modine (@MatthewModine) November 26, 2022
@MatthieuModine
Oh no. Sing to Power Forever Irene Cara. Light up the sky like a flame Irene Cara, singer of ‘Fame’, dead at 63, according to a publicist. https://t.co/6yQmMTUAv0
— Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) November 26, 2022
@Diane_Warren
When I first saw Irene perform I was blown away! The crazy combination of talent and beauty blew me away. It hurts my heart so much.
I’ve been a fan for so many years
Rest in peace #IreneCara https://t.co/j6UpSILnXz pic.twitter.com/fq5tTn8kmx
— Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) November 26, 2022
@hollyrpeete
RIP Irene Cara. We will remember your name! #BePeace
—Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) November 26, 2022
@TheCarlWeathers
#IreneCara, her talent, her beauty, THAT VOICE, were revolutionary for me as a teenager. Seeing her on FAME, hearing her on the radio fired my imagination. Thank you, Ms Cara. Rest now, bellesa. https://t.co/MPVIrGjjVj
—Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) November 26, 2022
@wcruz73
I’m so sad to hear about Irene Cara, she was a real light. rest well
– Chip (@chip333) November 26, 2022
@chip333
We are very saddened to learn of the death of @Irene_Cara. His music has lifted the souls of so many and as such his legacy is timeless! Our deepest condolences to Irene’s loved ones and her many fans. Rest in glory Miss Cara pic.twitter.com/AdMc8BxJSb
— Sister Sledge (@SisterSledge_) November 26, 2022
@SisterSledge_
Rest in peace beautiful Irene Cara one of my biggest inspirations growing up
— Deborah Cox (@Deborah_Cox) November 26, 2022
@Deborah_Cox
Irene Cara is the one who inspired me to become a triple threat. Not only could you have broken records, but I have a hit TV show and I kill…a bright light for the culture.
Irene Cara remembers her name pic.twitter.com/BZj20lwYFB
— Deborah Cox (@Deborah_Cox) November 26, 2022
@Deborah_Cox
Irene Cara was magical to me. I can never forget dancing in my living room as a girl in the 80s in Cape Town on FAME playing on VHS. Rest in love #IreneCara pic.twitter.com/YgujEzR3Wo
— Lesley-Ann Brandt (@LesleyAnnBrandt) November 26, 2022
@LesleyAnnBrandt
