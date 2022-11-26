The second session of the Connecta exhibition for entertainment technologies will begin on Sunday





Trade Fairs International, a leading organization in the field of organizing international exhibitions and conferences, has announced that it will organize the second session of the Connecta exhibition for entertainment technologies from November 27 to 30 at the International Center for Egyptian exhibits in New Cairo. The event will be held under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research as part of the activities of the 26th session of the Cairo International Technology Fair (Cairo ICT). In its second session, Connecta will be divided into four main parts, the first part will be dedicated to e-sports, the second to cybersecurity challenges, the third to competitions and start-ups in Africa, and the fourth to application awareness. metaverses. The exhibition will be attended by a group of international companies specializing in the field of phones, smart devices and electronic games among the presence of a large group of companies such as Nokia, Huawei, Dell Gaming, Intel and B- Tech, in addition to Egyptian service companies Orange and Etisalat. Additionally, a huge tournament for esports games such as FIFA 23, PUBG MOBILE, Valorant, League of Legends, Wild Rift, and Free Fire will be held this year with a total prize pool of over 270,000 EGP. In order to understand how video games occupy the minds of a wide sector of Egyptian children and young people, the exhibition will offer special events for Egyptian university students with special support and sponsorship from the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and the Ministry of Education by organizing special competitions. for university students and organizing free school trips for students to give them the opportunity to learn about the latest technologies in the gaming industry. For his part, the CEO of Trade Fairs International Osama Kamal expressed his joy to organize this event for the second consecutive year, especially after the success of the first session in terms of attendance and interaction, stressing that the objective of the exhibition is to achieve Egypt’s 2030 vision, which imposed a national digital transformation strategy that faces the changes of the current era in which young people dominate the scene. Therefore, the exhibition management saw the need to allocate various events and activities that reshape their personalities to conform to the modern era and future prospects. In its next session, the expo will focus on hardware, smartphones and the gaming industry under one roof, with Kamal pointing out that visitors will get a unique experience that includes huge exclusive promotions that will be showcased by exhibitors. . The presence of a special section for electronic games within the exhibition arises from the importance of this sport and its enormous diffusion among young people, in addition to keeping pace with government encouragement for young people to join this sport. , to which an entire industry belongs. , which may well help support the Egyptian economy, Kamal said. Additionally, Mohamed Amin, CEO of Virtual Quest, which is the organizing partner of the esports tournament within Connecta, confirmed that registration opened to compete in the competitions in mid-October and that thousands of entries had been received to participate, adding that preliminaries had been conducted to select the finalists who will compete in the exhibition. He pointed out that e-sports competitions have become popular among young people between the ages of 12 and 36 and that the gaming industry has become one of the biggest industries affecting the world’s economies, pointing out that Egypt should focus on breaking into the industry in the coming period.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailynewsegypt.com/2022/11/26/second-session-of-connecta-exhibition-for-entertainment-technology-to-kick-off-on-sunday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos