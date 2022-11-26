Irene Cara, singer and actress of Fame and Flashdance, dies at the age of 63 | Movies





Irene Cara, known for singing the titles of the films Fame and Flashdance, has died at the age of 63. Cara appeared as the main character Coco Hernandez in Fame, released in 1980. It told the story of students at New York’s High School of Performing Arts, taking them from their first auditions to their senior year. In the film, she was shown singing Fame as she walked the streets of New York City and sat atop one of her famous yellow cabs. She had originally been cast as a dancer, before the role of Hernandez was written for her. Three years later, she co-wrote Flashdance What a Feeling for Flashdance, for which she won an Academy Award for Best Original Song and two Grammy Awards for Original Score from a Motion Picture and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. Both songs were top 10 hits in the UK and US. Flashdance What a Feeling, which was reused in television, film, and advertising, was later re-recorded for its appearance in the 1997 film The Full Monty. Cara was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for Fame and won gongs from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), including for her role in the 1982 film Sister Sister. She had started her career as a child actress and singer, appearing on the Johnny Carson show in the 1970s, and in a concert tribute to jazz icon Duke Ellington. Her publicist, Judith Moose, broke the news in a statement posted to Caras’ official Twitter account on Saturday morning, saying she died at her Florida home. She said: That’s the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can’t believe I had to write this, let alone post the news. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live on forever through her music and films. His cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when confirmed, Moose said. His family has requested privacy, and funeral and memorial services will be scheduled for a later date. Moose added: Irene was a gifted woman whose body of work is loved by millions around the world. She became an icon for 1980s music lovers and inspired many of today’s most influential singers, such as Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston. We all mourn his death, but we will celebrate his legacy as a bright spot in our lives.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/film/2022/nov/26/fame-and-flashdance-singer-and-actor-irene-cara-dies-aged-63 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos