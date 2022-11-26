Oklahoma Bollywood Karaoke





OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) A chilly Saturday night and the Oklahoma City Community College auditorium gathered a few hundred fans and attendees for a unique competition hosted by a local cardiologist named Dr. Riaz Sirajuddin. It’s been several years now since he borrowed his teenage daughter’s karaoke machine and never returned it. “When my daughter was 16, she wanted a karaoke machine for her birthday,” he recalls. “Before, I didn’t even know what karaoke was.” You may be familiar with Bollywood movies, made in India, big budget affairs, with lots of music and dancing. Riaz and his wife started arranging a few meetings with other couples.

Then they organized a friendly competition in 2017. “In 2017, we had 6 people who participated,” laughs Riaz. During the Covid shutdown, the good doctor has moved its karaoke nights online. So Ashwani Buratti, from Wichita, KS, joined. “We grew up online and developed our networks and relationships, and now we’re here on stage.” This idea kept growing and Riaz continued with enthusiasm. The Covid restrictions were finally lifted, so he decided to invite all of his virtual friends, hundreds of them, to Oklahoma City to participate in the 1st International Desi Karaoke Challenge. One competitor came from Atlanta, another from Jamaica, another from Canada. Riaz chose the songs and wrote the rules. The winner was a contestant from Edmond, Bhavi Shah who hadn’t even planned to compete.

“But Riaz has made its way into my mind. He said, ‘you have to do this’ and I said ‘well then. if we go there, we will do everything”. Bollywood songs can be difficult to sing and performing them live on stage is always different from singing in the comfort of your living room, so there were contestants who pulled out early.

But for people who have been through Covid isolation and opening night jitters, using a one-word summary from Dr Riaz himself. It was amazing.” The Surajuddins plan to continue their competition in the coming years.



Close Modal



Suggest a fix Suggest a fix

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kfor.com/news/great-state/oklahomas-bollywood-karaoke/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos