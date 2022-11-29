Ajay Devgn drives away in his new BMW 7 Series luxury sedan





Ajay Devgn is one of the popular Bollywood actors. He is known for the characters he has played in numerous films spread across different genres. Luxury lifestyle is part of Bollywood and Ajay Devgn is no exception. Over the years, the actor had purchased several luxury cars. He has a good collection of luxury cars and SUVs in his garage and he has been seen with these vehicles quite often. Here we have a video where Ajay Devgn is seen with his new BMW 7 Series luxury sedan in Mumbai. The video was shared by cars for you on their YouTube channel. In this video, the vlogger spots the actors at Mumbai’s private airport. In the video, we see Varun Dhawan, who is one of the upcoming and young actors in the industry arriving at the airport. He arrives in his Mercedes-Benz GLS40od, which he recently purchased. He poses for a few photos and then heads for the entrance. The next clip that is seen in the video is of a BMW 7 Series sedan. Ajay Devgn is seen walking out of the airport with his managers. Also read: 10 DC Design cars and how they look in the REAL world: Maruti Swift to Mahindra XUV500 The car belongs to Ajay Devgn and it is probably one of his recent purchases. The car according to the video is a BMW 740 Li and the actor also bought it in the Deep Blue shade. The car looks great in this shade. The BMW 7 Series is the flagship 4-door sedan. The car is known for its luxurious cabin and extremely spacious interiors. The actor walks out of the airport and engages in a conversation with some of his co-workers. After a while, he gets in the car, and the driver just drives her away. Ajay Devgn waved at the photographers but, he never stopped and posed for pictures. The car seen here in the video is the 740 Li M Sport variant. Compared to the regular 7 Series, this one gets much sportier or aggressive bumpers and minor changes. Pricing for the BMW 7 Series starts at Rs 1.42 crore, ex-showroom and goes up to Rs 1.76 crore, ex-showroom. The M Sport variant seen here in the video is priced at Rs 1.51 crore, ex-showroom. The car comes with a variety of features. It has a fully digital dashboard, leather seat covers, electric sunroof, 4-zone climate control, electrically adjustable seats with memory function, parking with remote control, a touchscreen infotainment screen, paddle shifters, seat massager, rear seat entertainment screen and a premium audio system. etc The BMW 740 Li M Sport variant is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline 6-cylinder petrol engine. This engine generates 333 hp and 450 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and power is sent to all four wheels. Besides BMW 7 Series, Ajay Devgn also owns cars like Rolls Royce Cullinan, BMW X7 M Sport, Mini Cooper, BMW Z4, etc. Recently, his wife Kajol had arrived on the scene for a movie promotion in the BMW X7 SUV. Also Read: Upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rendered

