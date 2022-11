Are Kriti Sanon and Prabhas dating? Varun Dhawan Confirms Adipurush Stars’ Relationship INDIRECTLY, Watch: Bollywood News

Earlier, in September this year, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and Southern star Prabhas sparked dating rumours. Excitement and curiosity among the duo’s fans has grown as Kriti and Prabhas will share screen space in Om Rauts’ magnum opus. Adipurush. While some Internet users are impatiently waiting for confirmation, Sanons Bhediya Co-star Varun Dhawan appears to be giving an update recently on the sets for dance reality show Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa Season 10. Are Kriti Sanon and Prabhas dating? Varun Dhawan Confirms Adipurush Stars’ Relationship INDIRECTLY, Watch For the uninitiated, Kriti and Varun had appeared on one of the recent episodes of the popular dance reality show to promote their recent release. Bhediya. During a fun segment, judge and filmmaker Karan Johar had fun joking around with Varun on stage. During their conversation, KJo asked Varun to list the names of a few eligible single Bollywood women. Since he didn’t mention Kritis’ name, Karan asked Varun to explain the reason. In his response, the Main hero of Tera The actor said: Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt tir kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath. (Kriti’s name is not here because his name is in someone’s heart. This man is not in Mumbai because he is currently touring with Deepika). Whaaaaaaaattt ?????????????????????…… Joo meyy soch raha hoo, voo aap log bii?!?????????? ???? ?. #KritiSanon #Prabhas ???? !! #ProjectK ???? pic.twitter.com/F3s91EyFwe Jai Kiran ????Adipurush ???? (@Kiran2Jai) November 27, 2022 Although Varun did not clearly name Prabhas, it is worth mentioning that Prabhas will soon be collaborating with actress Deepika Padukone for a Nag Ashwin directorial, tentatively titled Project K. Kriti and Prabhas have yet to officially announce their alleged relationship. . As for the 32-year-old actress’ professional commitments, she is currently praising her performance in director Amar Kaushik. The film, released on November 25, was also released in Tamil and Telugu. Also Read: Bhediya Box Office: Varun Dhawan Star Kriti Sanon Gets Her Groove This Weekend; collects Rs. 28.55 cr on opening weekend BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

